Argentina closed a successful year, in which they won the 2024 Copa America, with a victory that secured their first place in the standings of the 2026 World Cup Qualifying. As La Albiceleste continue to be one of the strongest national teams, Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has spoken about his ambitions with his country and what it is to play with Lionel Messi.

“Playing for Argentina and with Lionel Messi is a dream,” Garnacho told FIFA about sharing the pitch with the Inter Miami star. This year, he has three appearances with the team, providing an assist for Paulo Dybala against Chile for the Qualifiers.

However, the 20-year-old admits that he has to “keep working, try to play better and better.” He also said that while he didn’t have much play time during the 2024 Copa America, in which he was mostly on the bench, it was “an incredible moment.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Hopefully, for the next World Cup, I will be ready to play, and we will try to win,” he concluded. Argentina are en route to qualify for the tournament, which will take place in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Advertisement

Alejandro Garnacho and Lionel Messi warming-up (IMAGO/Photogamma)

Advertisement

Lionel Scaloni doesn’t lack options for Argentina’s attack. Apart from the established stars such as Messi, Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez, there are rising talents such as Valentin Castellanos, Giuliano Simeone and Garnacho himself who will try everything to earn a place in the squad.

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi loses key teammate for 2025 MLS season as Inter Miami confirm record-breaking transfer

Lionel Messi’s 2026 World Cup participation is still in doubt

As the 2026 World Cup is getting closer, the question of whether Messi will be part of the team or not hangs in the air. The Argentine captain has said several times that he hasn’t made a decision, and that he just wants to live “day by day.” However, there are hopeful signs that he is, at least, considering playing in the tournament.

Lionel Messi of Argentina (IMAGO/Sebastian Frej)

Advertisement

Advertisement

One, and probably the most important, is the reports that he wants to renew with Inter Miami until 2026. According to what Miami’s co-owner Jorge Mas told the press, they are in talks to extend his contract with the team another year.