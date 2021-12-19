Matthijs de Ligt fails to deliver at Juventus who have just been a pale shadow of themselves this season, and as result, the defender's future has been up in the air for a long time now. His agent, Raiola, has confirmed that the Dutchman could leave Italy soon.

Matthijs de Ligt's agent, Mino Raiola was interviewed for a lengthy time by the Dutch publication NRC, and during the story, he revealed that the Juventus defender is ready to leave Italy and take the next step in his career.

"De Ligt is ready for a new step, he thinks so too", Raiola was quoted as saying. It will certainly be a source of concern for the Bianconeri, especially because other top European giants who can afford the Netherlands international, have already expressed considerable interest in signing him next summer.

The 2021-22 Serie A season strugglers Juventus, like many other clubs, are experiencing financial difficulties and may be inclined to sell the 22-year-old talented players in order to make a profit and balance the salary book.

What next for De Ligt?

In addition to Manchester City, Chelsea are also one of the sides who could look to pounce for Matthijs de Ligt and profit on Juventus' problems. The Blues will be looking to add fresh defensive alternatives, as several of their present first-team options in the centre-back position are set to leave at the end of the season when their contracts expire.

Both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have been the subject of transfer rumors in recent weeks due to their current contract conditions. With Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain hovering, the Germany international looks set to leave Stamford Bridge on a free transfer.

Negotiations between the club and the two defenders are thought to have taken place. However, neither one of them has signed a new contract as of late, with the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva also poised for an exit if they fail to sign new deals with the EPL side.