César Azpilicueta is still a player that could be a prize asset for any club, even at 32, the Chelsea defender is a leader at the back and if he does not resign with Chelsea, Azpilicueta will be a good pick up for any team. Reports indicated that Barcelona were willing to pounce on Azpilicueta but now they have competition.

According to The Guardian, Azpilicueta will have options come the offseason and a Spanish giant is waiting to make Barcelona’s life a bit more difficult. Atlético Madrid is said to be the team that is willing to make Azpilicueta an offer by January 1st, when the Spanish defender can sign a pre contract.

Azpilicueta has featured in 8 games this season for Chelsea and is still very much in his prime. Here are more details about Azpilicueta’s chances of signing with Atlético Madrid.

César Azpilicueta a Atlético Madrid target

César Azpilicueta will be 33 come next season and would be a low-cost signing. Atlético Madrid boss Diego Simeone is said to be a fan of Azpilicueta and that could push the signing to the finish line. Chelsea is rumored to be looking to get younger at the back especially if they lose Antonio Rüdiger on a free transfer in the summer.

During his time at Chelsea César Azpilicueta won 7 titles at the club playing in over 400 games. Azpilicueta still plays for the Spanish national team where he has 36 caps.

