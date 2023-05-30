The Mauricio Pochettino era at Chelsea is off to a bang, as before there is good news there will be bad news for some. In a quote made by Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo, the fate of Joao Felix has been decided.

Joao Felix joined Chelsea on loan in the winter and while the club was looking to make the move permanent, Pochettino arrived and terminated all talks, and the loan is now officially over.

“The truth is that I can’t tell you the plan with Joao… It’s the news we had yesterday that the new coach doesn’t count on him for Chelsea. We don’t have anything planned yet; Joao is an Atletico player now” Cerezo said.

Joao Felix’s Chelsea numbers

Joao Felix’s time at Chelsea, like much of the season for the squad was a disappointment, nonetheless the Portuguese star managed 4 goals in 16 Premier League games. Despite arriving at the club in the winter Joao Felix was the team’s third leading scorer.

Chelsea is rumored to also be selling USMNT winger Christian Pulisic to Juventus at a bargain price of only 20-million-pounds according to ESPN. Chelsea has around 20 players they are looking to offload that are on the first team or currently on loan.

