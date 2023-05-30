ESPN is reporting that Christian Pulisic will be sold to Juventus at a rock bottom price of only £20 million, a strange transfer fee considering that Pulisic was purchased at £58 million, and despite injuries, Pulisic was a clutch player in Chelsea’s Champions League crown in 2020/21.

Reports around England and the U.S. suggested that most likely Chelsea would sell Pulisic at a loss, but nearly £38 million less seems like the kind of business this Chelsea ownership would do. Chelsea will need to clear a lot of their books in order to make way for incoming signings and comply with financial fair play. Pulisic would be the first of at least 20 players that could leave the club from the first team and those on loan.

Pulisic is nearing the final year of his contract and at the risk of losing the American, who was playing junk minutes near the end of last season, for free a sale to Juventus would make sense for all parties involved.

Why Pulisic would fit at Juventus

Juventus is the biggest team in Italy and is about to lose Ángel Di María on a free transfer and pundits have doubts that Paul Pogba will stay as well. Pulisic, who plays normally as winger could share the duties with Federico Chiesa or play behind a striker, which he has done in the past.

Juventus have been monitoring Pulisic since the winter after the American produced two man of the match performances during the World Cup in Qatar where he scored against Iran and complicated the life of the English defense in the USMNT’s second game.

According to sources at ESPN, Manchester United, Newcastle, Napoli, AC Milan and even Galatasaray have inquired about the American who won three titles at Chelsea and scored 26 goals in 145 games. Juventus also has USMNT midfielder and friend of Pulisic Weston McKennie who has played very well for Juventus but is coming off of a poor loan at Leeds United.