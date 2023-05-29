Report: Mauricio Pochettino already has new strikers in mind for Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino come on down! The Argentine former PSG boss is the next contestant to right the Chelsea ship. In a season that saw The Blues go through three managers, blow a lot of money, and miss European Football completely, Pochettino must now work to put the house in order.

Chelsea is set to do a lot of subtraction this offseason, as the club, who has over 25 players on loan and wants to unload players like USMNT star Christian Pulisic, also has a huge need in the striker position.

Chelsea scored a criminally low 38 goals all season last year and Mauricio Pochettino has four names on his shortlist according to 90 min.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea attacking options

Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly asked Chelsea to look into the signing of Victor Osimhen, but with Napoli set to play in Champions League and defend their Serie A title the asking price could be huge.

Lautaro Martinez could be a good fit for Chelsea under Pochettino’s system. Martinez has long been interested in a move to England and this could be his final big opportunity.

Harry Kane, Pochettino’s go to guy, the respect Pochettino has for Kane is out of this world and Chelsea now with Pochettino on the bench may be able to finally sway Kane away from Spurs.

Romelu Lukaku is still on the Chelsea books and scored 10 goals in 24 games for Inter this season.