Mauricio Pochettino was not happy that he was questioned constantly about the penalty kick situation between Chelsea players in their 6-0 win over Everton.

Not even a 6-0 win can calm the waters at Chelsea, following a strange incident between Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson, and Noni Madueke as Jackson and Madueke fought over who was going to take a penalty kick when the match was already 4-0.

Captain Conor Gallagher had to eventually break the two up and handed the ball to Palmer. “The players and staff know that Cole Palmer is the penalty taker,” an angry Pochettino stated after the game. “I am so, so upset about the situation. Discipline is the most important thing in our team”.

Today in a press conference the beaten down Argentine manager doubled down on his statements, “I want to tell (the press), that to make clear, the players know, the club know, the staff know, that the taker on penalties is Cole Palmer.”

Mauricio Pochettino leaves conference after being asked about Chelsea PK issue

Mauricio Pochettino continued by stating, “All that happened after is a shame. I am so, so upset about the situation… In every single country they were watching the game, and we cannot send this type of image.”

Believing that after his initial statement he would be asked about other matters, Pochettino began to get visibly upset as he was asked more and more by reporters about the incident.

Eventually the Argentine manager stormed off the press conference, ‘All day we talk about one thing,’ he stated as the Chelsea boss walked off the press conference stage.

‘You all [asked] one [question] all press conference’ Pochettino muttered on his way out, then a reporter responded angrily, ‘You stopped the press conference,’ and then added ‘S*** management of a press conference’.