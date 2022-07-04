Melgar take on Deportivo Cali at Estadio de la Universidad Nacional San Agustín in Arequipa for the 2022 Copa Sudamericana Round of 16. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Melgar vs Deportivo Cali: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 Copa Sudamericana Round of 16

Melgar and Deportivo Cali meet in a Round of 16 game of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana. This game will take place at Estadio de la Universidad Nacional San Agustín in Arequipa. Both teams are looking for victory after a boring first leg game. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Sudamericana game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Melgar were lethal during the group stage with 4 wins and two losses for a total of 12 points, but during the first leg game against Deportivo Cali things did not go as they expected even though it was valuable to draw on the road.

Deportivo Cali missed the chance to win at home and travel to Peru with an advantage now they must win this game to avoid extra time or penalty kicks. Deportivo Cali know that the home team are good at playing at their local stadium.

Melgar vs Deportivo Cali: Date

Melgar and Deportivo Cali play for the 2022 Copa Sudamericana Round of 16 on Wednesday, July 6 at Estadio de la Universidad Nacional San Agustín in Arequipa. The home team played well during the group stage, but the visitors have more experience since they will play in the early stages of the 2022 Libertadores.

Melgar vs Deportivo Cali: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Melgar vs Deportivo Cali at the 2022 Copa Sudamericana Round of 16

This game for the 2022 Copa Sudamericana Round of 16, Melgar and Deportivo Cali at the Estadio de la Universidad Nacional San Agustín in Arequipa on Wednesday, July 6, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are beIN SPORTS CONNECT

