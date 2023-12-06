GTA VI drops in 2025, set within the fictional open world state of Leonida (based on Florida) and its Miami-inspired Vice City, the story is expected to follow criminal duo Lucia and her male partner.

Known for its ultra violence the game depicts car jackings, murders, robberies, and insane death scenes that have made it one of the most popular game series ever. GTA San Andreas even featured depictions of sex in cars which made that version of the game in 2004 very controversial.

As the series has progressed and internet play began to be more common creating playable characters has become a past time and now an AI created two great soccer legends in the new GTA lay out of the game and they are Lionel Messi andCristiano Ronaldo.

CR7 and Messi in GTA VI

X user Don Shelby tweeted images of the GTA look created by the AI and they are of Inter Miami star Lionel Messi, whose character traits is said to be that of a loner. Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is depicted as a suave criminal with style.

Jude Bellingham was also created, wearing a typical Hawaiian shirt, Vinicius Junior, Neymar, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are other name soccer players that have been decked out in GTA portrayals.

GTA VI has been in development for some time now, going as far back as 2022 and it will finally land in stores for its long-awaited release in 2025. GTA will be available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.