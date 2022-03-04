Since their ascension to popularity, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated every highlight, award, and trophy a soccer player could desire. Both of them have fans from all over the world, but let's check out what each of the 50 US states thinks about them.

Messi or Ronaldo: Who is the most popular soccer player in each US state?

It's hard to discuss soccer players without mentioning Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United. Both of them have won it all: championships, honors, and records. They have also been two of the highest-paid celebrities, with huge net worths, incomes, and record deals.

37-year-old central striker Cristiano Ronaldo is a world-famous soccer player and a symbol for many United States fans who worship him. In his native country of Portugal, he has an airport named after him, as well as a museum.

Meanwhile, 34-year-old winger Messi is also one of the most popular athletes in America. Thus, the fact that former US president Barack Obama's daughter requested an autograph and a photograph of him speaks volumes about his popularity in the USA.

Where in the US is Messi the most popular soccer player?

Lionel Messi is the soccer player with the most fans in the United States, ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo. According to the website for soccer stats FBref.com, the Argentine ace is the favorite player in a total of 30 US states.

The data says that the Paris Saint-Germain star was voted as the most popular in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, California, Nevada, Hawaii, Colorado, Nebraska, Texas, Oklahoma, Massachusetts, Connecticut, District of Colombia, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Louisiana, Mississippi, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Iowa, Missouri.

He also can boast of getting the primate in the largest American state, California. On the west coast, the "Messi mania" occupies nine states out of 12, with the exclusion of Alaska. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner dominates in the Central United States with 22 states voting him as their favorite player, while nine West Coast states see him as better than Ronaldo.

Where in the US is Ronaldo the most popular soccer player?

Cristiano Ronaldo has been voted as the second most popular soccer player in the US, with an overall number of 19 states. According to the stats by FBref.com, the citizens of Rhode Island, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Arkansas, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, New Mexico, Kansas, Pennsylvania - all find the Portuguese veteran to be the best player there is in the sport.

An interesting fact is that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner leads in the smallest state in the USA by population, Wyoming, as well as in the smallest state, Rhode Island. The data suggests that the West part of the country isn't very fond of the Manchester United ace, as only three countries rated him as first. In addition, just seven states located in Central America voted for him.

The East Coast meanwhile seems to be where the real battle between these two stars takes place, as Ronaldo has eight states in his favor, just one less than his arch-nemesis. However, he can boast of ruling the Northeast Region, winning over as many as eight states.

Who is the most popular soccer player in Alaska?

Interestingly enough, soccer fans in Alaska aren't much fond of either one of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Alaska's most well-known and treasured soccer player is none else but USWNT's main star, Megan Rapinoe.

She won the 2019 Women's Ballon d'Or and The Best FIFA Women's Player, and also earned the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball at the 2019 World Cup for scoring the most goals and being the best player in the competition. In addition, the 36-year-old veteran winger is an Olympic gold medallist.

The significance and prominence of women's sports have undoubtedly changed as a result of the appearance of notable female players such as Rapinoe. Her social, political, and cultural interests, in addition to her soccer aptitude and talent, set her apart from other players, both men, and women. She has always taken use of her power and celebrity to promote her ideas and beliefs.