Messi ruled out vs Chile, Colombia: The three candidates to be Argentina's captain

With Lionel Messi ruled out for the September international break, Lionel Scaloni reportedly has three names in mind to be Argentina's captain in the World Cup Qualifiers against Chile and Colombia.

The September international window is drawing nearer and Argentina already know they’ll have to play Chile and Colombia without their captain and biggest star, Lionel Messi.

The 37-year-old is still recovering from an ankle injury sustained during the 2024 Copa America final, which is why he was not included by coach Lionel Scaloni on Argentina‘s roster for the upcoming matches.

With Messi out, fans are already wondering who will captain La Albiceleste in the resumption of the World Cup Qualifiers. Since Angel Di Maria is not on the squad either—the winger retired from international soccer after the Copa America—it’s unclear who will wear the armband.

According to Argentine radio station Radio La Red, Scaloni has three candidates in mind: Rodrigo de Paul, Emiliano Martinez, and Nicolas Tagliafico. Nicolas Otamendi would be a no-brainer, but the veteran center-back is not expected to start.

Emiliano Martinez of Argentina saves the first penalty from Ecuador in the penalty shoot out during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 quarter-final match between Argentina and Ecuador at NRG Stadium on July 04, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

The report claims de Paul and Dibu Martinez are leading the race to captain Argentina, with the Atletico Madrid star probably favored for being an on-field player. Tagliafico, however, could be a name to watch as he’s been captain at most of the clubs he’s played for throughout his career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Argentina’s roster for the September double-fixture

With Messi watching from home, Scaloni has decided to include new names on the squad, with former NYCFC forward Taty Castellanos among the many surprises on Argentina’s roster.

Goalkeepers : Walter Benitez, Gerónimo Rulli, Juan Musso, and Emiliano Martinez.

: Walter Benitez, Gerónimo Rulli, Juan Musso, and Emiliano Martinez. Defenders : Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, German Pezzella, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, and Valentin Barco.

: Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, German Pezzella, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, and Valentin Barco. Midfielders : Leandro Paredes, Guido Rodriguez, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Giovani Lo Celso, Ezequiel Fernandez, and Rodrigo De Paul.

: Leandro Paredes, Guido Rodriguez, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Giovani Lo Celso, Ezequiel Fernandez, and Rodrigo De Paul. Forwards: Nicolás Gonzalez, Alejandro Garnacho, Matias Soule, Giuliano Simeone, Valentin Carboni, Julián Álvarez, Lautaro Martínez, and Valentín Castellanos

Advertisement

When are Argentina playing Chile and Colombia?

Argentina will welcome Chile to Estadio Mas Monumental on Thursday, September 5, on Matchday 7 of the South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

Advertisement

Only a few days later, the reigning world champs will travel to Barranquilla to take on Colombia at the Estadio Metropolitano on Tuesday, Sept. 10, on Matchday 8 of the Conmebol tournament.