Lionel Messi not included on Argentina's roster for September World Cup Qualifiers

Lionel Messi will not play for Argentina in the resumption of the World Cup Qualifiers as he's not part of the roster submitted by Lionel Scaloni.

Lionel Messi of Argentina looks on during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 quarter-final match between Argentina and Ecuador at NRG Stadium on July 04, 2024 in Houston, Texas.
© Logan Riely/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina looks on during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 quarter-final match between Argentina and Ecuador at NRG Stadium on July 04, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

By Martín O’donnell

Lionel Messi‘s return to the field will have to keep on waiting. Many expected the Inter Miami star to be back with Argentina in September, but it turns out the 37-year-old is ruled out for the upcoming international window.

Argentine national team manager Lionel Scaloni has submitted the squad for the World Cup Qualifiers against Chile and Colombia without Messi, who is still recovering from an ankle injury.

The 8x Ballon d’Or winner has been on the sidelines since July 14. 66 minutes into the 2024 Copa America final in Miami, Messi burst into tears as he was subbed off with pain, being replaced by Nicolas Gonzalez.

The former Barcelona star look devastated on the bench. While the image of him crying went viral, fans also noticed Messi’s ankle was swollen and in very bad shape that night.

Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts as he leaves the pitch after suffering an injury during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia

Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts as he leaves the pitch after suffering an injury during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia.

While Leo didn’t need to undergo surgery, he’s been going through a lengthy recovery as he has yet to practice with the rest of his Inter Miami teammates. In fact, his return date remains unclear.

Messi\&#039;s tears, Lautaro\&#039;s dramatic winner: One month since Argentina\&#039;s 2024 Copa America win

Without Messi, Argentina’s roster to play Chile and Colombia

Messi was expected to be back for the September international break, but Argentina‘s roster proves the games against Chile and Colombia come too soon for the captain.

Scaloni will also miss veteran winger Angel Di Maria, who retired from international soccer after the 2024 Copa America final. And once again, the coach decided not to call up Paulo Dybala.

Argentina’s roster for the September matches includes some surprising names though, with former New York City FC forward Taty Castellanos leading the list of unexpected call-ups.

When are Argentina playing again?

Argentina will host Chile on Thursday, September 5, before they travel to Colombia on September 10. Scaloni’s side is leading the World Cup Qualifiers standings with 15 points, two above Uruguay.

martín o’donnell
Martín O’donnell

Martin O'Donnell is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications. Since joining Bolavip in February 2021, he has extensively covered soccer, NFL, and NBA, specializing in real-time coverage of major events such as the World Cup, UEFA Champions League finals, and the Super Bowl. Martin’s prior experience includes managing social media for the CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana in English and reporting on Brazilian football for Sambafoot. At Bolavip, he is known for his meticulous coverage during critical sports seasons—covering trades, playoffs, and finals—and for keeping a close eye on soccer icons Lionel Messi at Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. His attention to detail and ability to capture breaking news have made him a valuable asset to the team.

