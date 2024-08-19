Lionel Messi will not play for Argentina in the resumption of the World Cup Qualifiers as he's not part of the roster submitted by Lionel Scaloni.

Lionel Messi‘s return to the field will have to keep on waiting. Many expected the Inter Miami star to be back with Argentina in September, but it turns out the 37-year-old is ruled out for the upcoming international window.

Argentine national team manager Lionel Scaloni has submitted the squad for the World Cup Qualifiers against Chile and Colombia without Messi, who is still recovering from an ankle injury.

The 8x Ballon d’Or winner has been on the sidelines since July 14. 66 minutes into the 2024 Copa America final in Miami, Messi burst into tears as he was subbed off with pain, being replaced by Nicolas Gonzalez.

The former Barcelona star look devastated on the bench. While the image of him crying went viral, fans also noticed Messi’s ankle was swollen and in very bad shape that night.

Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts as he leaves the pitch after suffering an injury during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia.

While Leo didn’t need to undergo surgery, he’s been going through a lengthy recovery as he has yet to practice with the rest of his Inter Miami teammates. In fact, his return date remains unclear.

Without Messi, Argentina’s roster to play Chile and Colombia

Messi was expected to be back for the September international break, but Argentina‘s roster proves the games against Chile and Colombia come too soon for the captain.

Scaloni will also miss veteran winger Angel Di Maria, who retired from international soccer after the 2024 Copa America final. And once again, the coach decided not to call up Paulo Dybala.

Argentina’s roster for the September matches includes some surprising names though, with former New York City FC forward Taty Castellanos leading the list of unexpected call-ups.

When are Argentina playing again?

Argentina will host Chile on Thursday, September 5, before they travel to Colombia on September 10. Scaloni’s side is leading the World Cup Qualifiers standings with 15 points, two above Uruguay.