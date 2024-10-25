Messi’s Inter Miami beat Atlanta United: What they need to advance in the 2024 MLS playoffs

After their 2-1 victory over Atlanta United in the first game of the 2024 MLS playoffs, Lionel Messi's Inter Miami must now travel to Georgia for the second match as they look to secure a spot in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Lionel Messi made his MLS playoff debut with Inter Miami, helping the team secure a valuable 2-1 win in the opening round against Atlanta United on Friday at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. Goals from Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba gave the Herons an important advantage, but they still haven’t secured their spot in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

This stage of the playoffs follows an unusual format for soccer, requiring teams to win two games against their opponent to advance. Draws are not permitted; if a match ends in a tie after 90 minutes, a penalty shootout will determine the winner.

With Friday’s win, Inter Miami achieved the first of the two victories needed to progress. They’ll now head to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, November 2, looking to complete the task. However, if Atlanta United, known as the Five Stripes, manages to win, a third and decisive game will take place back at Chase Stadium on November 9.

What’s next in the MLS playoffs?

This two-win format applies only to the first playoff round. From the Conference semifinals onward, each matchup will be a single elimination game at the higher-seeded team’s stadium. If tied after regulation, extra time and, if necessary, penalties will determine the winner.

Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami

This structure will also apply to the Conference Finals, meaning Inter Miami, having finished atop the MLS standings, is guaranteed home-field advantage for all subsequent rounds.

Potential opponents for Inter Miami or Atlanta United

The remaining Eastern Conference quarterfinal matchups are set to unfold in the coming days. Orlando City will face Charlotte FC on Sunday, October 27; Cincinnati FC will take on New York City FC the following day; and Columbus Crew will play the New York Red Bulls on Tuesday, October 29. The winners of these matchups could be potential opponents for either Inter Miami or Atlanta United in the next round.