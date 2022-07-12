The problems for Mexico National Team will not stop after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, as it has been leaked that Gerardo Tata Martino would have already decided not to continue as coach of El Tri for two powerful reasons.

In the horizon of the 32 National Teams qualified for Qatar 2022 is only to play this tournament, however, there are some, as in the case of Mexico, who have to start planning life after the FIFA World Cup, as it was leaked that their current coach Gerardo Martino would leave the position after the great soccer party at the end of the year.

Mexico is not living happy hours ahead of the World Cup, as the team is not in its best form. It is evident that Martino's El Tri has a hard time facing top level rivals, as has been proven with the United States, Canada and even Argentina, with whom they have a negative balance with Tata on the bench.

Above all, the poor showing against the Albiceleste is something that worries El Tri, as they will be one of the three opponents they will face in Qatar 2022. The other two are Poland and Saudi Arabia, against whom they run the risk of breaking their tradition of qualifying to the Round of 16 for 7 consecutive World Cups (USA 1994 to Russia 2018).

Why would Gerardo Martino leave Mexico after Qatar 2022?

The new problem that the Mexico National Team would have to face would be to undertake the search for a new coach soon after Qatar 2022, because in the 2026 FIFA World Cup it will serve as host country along with the United States and Canada, so it will have to have a competitive team in order not to disappoint its fans.

According to Azteca Deportes insider David Medrano, the Argentinean coach would have two powerful reasons for not renewing his contract with El Tri after Qatar 2022, even if Mexico manages to surprise the world by achieving its greatest dream: advancing to the Quarter Finals.

Gerardo Martino's first reason for leaving the Mexico National Team would be his health. After several surgeries on his right eye, he would like to rest to avoid major complications. The second reason for leaving El Tri without a coach after the upcoming FIFA World Cup is Martino's family, as he would like to avoid work commitments in order to enjoy his granddaughter's birth.