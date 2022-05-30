Mexico U20 will play their second game in the Toulon Tournament against Venezuela U20. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Mexico U20 and Venezuela U20 will face each other in what will be Matchday 2 of the Toulon 2022 Tournament. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It will undoubtedly be a key duel in Group B since the two candidate teams to advance to the semifinals of this Toulon 2022 Tournament will play (only the first of each group advance and the best of the three second).

On one side will be Mexico, who faced Ghana in Matchday 1, won 1-0, while Venezuela beat Indonesia by the same score. It is not an exaggeration to think that the winner of this game will be those who finish first in the group, especially if the winners are Mexico, since in the final Matchday they must play against Indonesia, the weakest in the group.

Mexico U20 vs Venezuela U20 Toulon Tournament: Date

This group stage game of the 2022 Toulon Tournament between Mexico U20 and Venezuela U20 will be played at the Stade Jules-Ladoumègue, in Vitrolles, France on Thursday, June 2 at 11:30 (ET).

Mexico U20 vs Venezuela U20 Toulon Tournament: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Mexico U20 vs Venezuela U20 Toulon Tournament

You can see this group stage game of this 2022 Toulon Tournament between Mexico U20 and Venezuela U20 in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español, beIN SPORTS XTRA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

