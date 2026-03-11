Trending topics:
CONCACAF Champions Cup

Where to watch LA Galaxy vs Mount Pleasant Academy live in the USA: 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

LA Galaxy receive Mount Pleasant Academy in the first leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Gabriel Pec of the LA Galaxy
© Luiza Moraes/Getty ImagesGabriel Pec of the LA Galaxy

LA Galaxy will face off against Mount Pleasant Academy for the first leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch LA Galaxy vs Mount Pleasant Academy live in the USA on Fubo]

A compelling matchup is on deck as the Los Angeles Galaxy enter the series as clear favorites, thanks to their MLS pedigree and the higher level of competition they regularly encounter—setting the stage for a classic David vs. Goliath storyline.

Still, the Galaxy’s uneven start to the season has left the door slightly open, and Mount Pleasant, currently sitting third in the Jamaica Premier League, will look to capitalize on any vulnerability as they chase a potential upset against one of Major League Soccer’s most recognizable clubs.

When will the LA Galaxy vs Mount Pleasant Academy match be played?

This first leg game in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16 between LA Galaxy and Mount Pleasant Academy willbe played this Wednesday, March 11 at 9:30 PM (ET).

Lucas Sanabria of the LA Galaxy – Luiza Moraes/Getty Images
LA Galaxy vs Mount Pleasant Academy: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:30 PM
CT: 8:30 PM
MT: 7:30 PM
PT: 6:30 PM

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Mount Pleasant Academy in the USA

This 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup game between LA Galaxy and Mount Pleasant Academy will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, FS2, TUDN and ViX.

