The Mexico U20 team will play its first game in the 2022 Toulon Tournament against the Ghana U20 team. Here you will find all the information you want to know about this friendly match, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. The game will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Toulon Tournament returns after two years in which it had to be canceled as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. It is a traditional tournament held every year, which brings together some of the best teams in the world who attend with their best promises. Brazil, the last champion, unfortunately, will not attend the tournament.

But the Mexican U20 team, which was drawn in Group B together with Ghana, Indonesia and Venezuela. The first game will be against the Africans, probably the most difficult rival in the zone, although without a doubt the main favorite to advance to the semifinals (the three group leaders will do so plus the best second) are Mexico.

Mexico U20 vs Ghana U20 Toulon Tournament: Match Information

Date: Monday, May 30, 2022

Time: 11:30 AM (ET)

Location: Stade de Lattre-de-Tassigny, Bouches-du-Rhône, France

Live Stream: FuboTV

Mexico U20 vs Ghana U20 Toulon Tournament: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

Mexico U20 vs Ghana U20 Toulon Tournament: Storylines and Head-to-Head

This Toulon Tournament is usually quite competitive since only the first team of each group, and the best second, can advance to the semifinals, while the rest will be eliminated. That means there is little chance: there are only 3 games where you have to get more points than the other teams in the group.

Group B has Mexico as the main favorite because of the level of their players and the great promises that occupy their squad, but also because their rivals are not exactly first level, even at these U20 levels. Ghana are probably the toughest opponent, so this would be a key game for the "Tri".

How to Watch or Stream Live Free Mexico U20 vs Ghana U20 Toulon Tournament in the US

This game between Mexico U20 and Ghana U20 for the group stage of the Toulon Tournament to be played this Monday, May 30 at 11:30 AM (ET), will be broadcast in the United States only on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español, beIN SPORTS XTRA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Mexico U20 vs Ghana U20 Toulon Tournament: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers haven't revealed their favorites for this game yet, but will likely reveal them in the next few hours. However, it is most likely that Mexico will be chosen as favorites since they are also the main candidate to advance to the round.

