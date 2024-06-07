Mexicco faces its last International Friendly game before the 2024 Copa America against Brazil. Here are the probable lineups for this match.

In just a few days, Mexico and Brazil will begin their journey in the 2024 Copa America. Before that happens, both countries will have an International Friendly matchup, and here are the probable lineups for it.

[Watch Mexico vs Brazil live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Mexico will face its final challenge before the upcoming Copa America against Brazil. It appears that El Tricolor won’t be entering the tournament in peak form, having encountered several struggles in recent months.

Brazil presents a completely different outlook. The five-time World Cup champions arrive at this competition with high expectations, being one of the main contenders to lift the trophy this summer.

Mexico probable lineup

Mexico is currently not living a great time after being defeated by Uruguay with a final score of 4-0.

Mexico possible lineup: Luis Malagon; Johan Vasquez, Israel Reyes, Brian Garcia, Gerardo Arteaga; Edson Alvarez, Fernando Beltran, Cesar Huerta; Alexis Vega, Uriel Antuna, and Santiago Gimenez.

Santiago Gimenez, striker of Mexico

Brazil probable lineup

On the other hand, Brazil is one of the top candidates to win the upcoming 2024 Copa America.

Brazil possible lineup: Alisson; Wendell, Marquinhos, Militao, Danilo; Paqueta, Bruno Guimaraes, Joao Gomez; Vinicius Jr., Endrick, and Rodrygo.