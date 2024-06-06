Real Madrid is one of the most popular teams in the world, and has had many of the top stars in the history of the sport. From Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaka, Luis Figo, and so on, the best of the best play for the Spanish giants.
So fans love to place the name of some of their favorite players on the back of the kit. Yet, Real Madrid has rules when it comes to which names go on their kits at the team store.
According to an article in AS, Real Madrid has a “customization policy” whereby it is not possible to personalize shirts with certain specific names and numbers.
For example, the club does not allow printing, on its current shirt, the names of some legends such as Di Stéfano, Puskas, Zidane, Casillas, Raúl, Cristiano Ronaldo, or Sergio Ramos. Not even Pepe, one of the most common in Spain.
On the other hand, the Real Madrid store also does not allow purchasing the shirt with names such as Maradona, Cruyff, Luis Suárez, Piqué, Koke, Diego Pablo Simeone, and, of course, Lionel Messi.
Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.