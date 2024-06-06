A report in Spain indicated which last names are not allowed on Real Madrid kits.

Real Madrid is one of the most popular teams in the world, and has had many of the top stars in the history of the sport. From Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaka, Luis Figo, and so on, the best of the best play for the Spanish giants.

So fans love to place the name of some of their favorite players on the back of the kit. Yet, Real Madrid has rules when it comes to which names go on their kits at the team store.

According to an article in AS, Real Madrid has a “customization policy” whereby it is not possible to personalize shirts with certain specific names and numbers.

Which names are not allowed on a Real Madrid kit

For example, the club does not allow printing, on its current shirt, the names of some legends such as Di Stéfano, Puskas, Zidane, Casillas, Raúl, Cristiano Ronaldo, or Sergio Ramos. Not even Pepe, one of the most common in Spain.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real celebrates his second and Real Madrid’s third goal during the Marseille and Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Group C match at the Stade Velodrome on December 8, 2009 in Marseille, France.

On the other hand, the Real Madrid store also does not allow purchasing the shirt with names such as Maradona, Cruyff, Luis Suárez, Piqué, Koke, Diego Pablo Simeone, and, of course, Lionel Messi.

One detail: for now, it is not possible to print the name of Kylian Mbappé on the new shirt.