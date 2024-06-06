The German manager has recently signed a three-year deal with SPORTFIVE, a marketing agency in which Jürgen Klopp will look to further his presence worldwide.

Jürgen Klopp knows how he will occupy his time post-Liverpool

Jürgen Klopp is on sabbatical, taking time off from the game after nine years at the helm of Liverpool. With the Reds, the 56-year-old put Liverpool back on the map, winning 8 championships, including a Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool made it to the Champions League final a total of three times with Klopp and became one of the most entertaining teams in the world.

Near the end of last season, Jürgen Klopp decided to step away from his duties, citing a need to refresh and relax. Klopp has indicated that he will take at least one year off and will never coach a team that is not Liverpool in the Premier League.

What will Jürgen Klopp be doing during his time off?

Jürgen Klopp recently signed a three-year deal between the global sports marketing agency SPORTFIVE in conjunction with Project MJK, the management team of Jürgen Klopp.

The purpose of the partnership is to be the commercial and marketing representative of Klopp with the main objective to bolster Klopp’s global brand presence and cultivate international partnerships and markets, with a special focus on Asia and the USA.

Klopp’s philosophies and working structure have inspired coaches even in the NFL, mainly Brian Callahan of the Tennessee Titans.