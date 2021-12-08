The national teams of Mexico and Chile will face each other tonight in Texas for an international friendly. Here, check out when and how to watch or live stream live this match in the United States.

The national teams of Mexico and Chile will meet for an international friendly in Austin, Texas. It will be the first time that the Mexican men’s team will be playing at the Q2 Stadium and the encounter it’s part of the MexTour, in which El Tri plays a series of games across the US.

Both Mexico and Chile are preparing before the World Cup Qualifiers 2022 matches return in January. El Tri are coming to this match after losing three matches in a row, against Ecuador (friendly), the USMNT and Canada.

On the other hand, Chile are also coming after losing 2-0 against Ecuador in the South American qualifiers. Both teams will be playing without their biggest figures, after several of them are playing with European clubs or with Liga MX sides. Here, check out when and where to watch the game.

Mexico vs Chile: Time of the game

Argentina: 11:45 PM

Brazil: 11:45 PM

United States: 9:45 PM (ET), 8:45 PM (CT), 7:45 PM (MT), 6:45 PM (PT)

Canada: 6:45 PM (PT), 7:45 PM (MT), 8:45 PM (CT), 9:45 PM (ET), 10:45 PM (AT)

Mexico: 8:45 PM

Chile: 11:45 PM

Mexico vs Chile: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online

Mexico: TUDN En Vivo, Blim TV, TUDN, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Canal 5 Televisa, Azteca 7

United States: fuboTV, TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.

Chile: ChileVisión, TNT Sports HD, Estadio TNT Sports