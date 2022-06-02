Mexico National Team's intense preparation plan in the United States for Qatar 2022 continues after its matches against Nigeria and Uruguay. Now, Martino's team is focused on Ecuador, an opponent that will also attend the next World Cup and will take the match seriously. Find out when, when and how to watch this match live.

Mexico vs Ecuador: Date, Time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US this 2022 International friendly match

In one of the most interesting matches that Mexico has scheduled in its preparation for the next FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, it faces Ecuador, a National Team that, having also qualified for the great tournament at the end of the year, will face the match with every intention of showing its best version. Enjoy this thrilling match on Fubo TV.

El Tri's tour of friendly and official matches in the summer of 2022 is very busy. Prior to the Ecuadorians, Gerardo Martino's team played against Nigeria and Uruguay, two top-level opponents that allowed him to draw interesting conclusions about which players can contribute to his cause at the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Ecuador, on the other hand, has just returned to soccer after its participation in the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers, where it finished in fourth place, after facing Nigeria. Gustavo Alfaro's team must keep a cool head so as not to worry about the legal dispute that the Chilean Football Federation has filed to take away their place in Qatar 2022.

Mexico vs Ecuador: Date

Mexico National Team and Ecuador National Team will take the field at Soldier Field in Chicago next Sunday, June 5, 2022, ready to show their best arsenal to have the best of preparations for their respective participations in the next FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Mexico vs Ecuador: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Mexico vs Ecuador

From wherever you are in the United States, enjoy the game between the mexican team and the ecuadorian squad live on Fubo TV. Or, if you prefer, through TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, and Univision NOW.