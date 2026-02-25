Mexico vs Iceland: Lineups for 2026 international friendly

Mexico are preparing to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup and are seeking the toughest possible tests ahead of the tournament. Now, El Tricolor take on Iceland in an international friendly, and here are the probable lineups for this matchup.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is fast approaching. Mexico’s national team aims to deliver a strong performance on home soil and move past the disappointment of their early exit at Qatar 2022.

On the other side stands the Iceland national team. Unfortunately for the Europeans, they failed to qualify for the World Cup after finishing three points behind Ukraine in Group D, missing out on a playoff spot.

Mexico probable lineup vs Iceland

For this match, set to be played at Estadio Corregidora in Querétaro, head coach Javier Aguirre will rely exclusively on Liga MX players, as the game does not fall within an official FIFA international window. Still, it represents a valuable opportunity for several players hoping to secure a last-minute spot in the final World Cup squad.

Mexico’s probable lineup to face Iceland: Raul Rangel; Israel Reyes, Diego Campillo, Everardo Lopez, Jesus Gallardo; Carlos Rodriguez, Erik Lira, Marcel Ruiz; Roberto Alvarado, Efrain Alvarez, and Armando Gonzalez.

Iceland probable lineup vs Mexico

As mentioned, Iceland will not take part in the upcoming FIFA World Cup. However, the European side is looking to stay competitive ahead of the UEFA Nations League, which begins in September.

Iceland’s probable lineup to face Mexico: Elias Rafn Olafsson; Mikael Ellertsson, Hordur Magnusson, Sverrir Ingi Ingason, Victor Palsson; Albert Gudmundsson, Isak Bergmann Johannesson, Hakon Haraldsson; Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson, Andri Gudjohnsen, and Brynjolfur Willumsson.

