FIFA president Gianni Infantino breaks silence on Mexico situation ahead of 2026 World Cup

With the 2026 World Cup approaching, attention has shifted toward developments in one of the host nations. Mexico is set to play a major role in the tournament, including staging high-profile matches and reopening the renovated Estadio Azteca.

Recent events in the country have sparked questions about security and organization ahead of the global event. As preparations continue, FIFA has remained in close contact with Mexican authorities while monitoring the situation.

In an interview conducted in Spanish with the Colombian Football Federation, Gianni Infantino addressed the matter directly and made FIFA’s position clear. “First of all, of course we are analyzing and monitoring the situation in Mexico at this time,” he said. “But from the beginning, we have full confidence in Mexico, in its President Sheinbaum, and in the authorities. We are convinced that everything will go in the best possible way.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Infantino added that Mexico is a great soccer nation and that challenges happen everywhere in the world. “We don’t live on the moon or on another planet — things happen,” he said. “That’s why we have states, police forces, and authorities who guarantee order and security. From my side and from FIFA, there is absolute confidence in President Sheinbaum in Mexico. We are in regular contact with the presidency and the authorities, and we continue to follow the situation closely.”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino holds the FIFA World Cup Trophy. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Advertisement

Confidence in Mexican leadership

The FIFA president emphasized that the organization remains in constant communication with President Claudia Sheinbaum and national officials. He reiterated that upcoming World Cup playoff matches in Mexico will proceed as planned, at a time when Mexico’s president has also recently clarified Guadalajara’s status as a 2026 World Cup venue.

Advertisement

see also FIFA considers implementing a revolutionary rule ahead of 2026 World Cup

Mexico’s central role in 2026

Mexico will host key fixtures during the 2026 World Cup cycle, and the reopening of Estadio Azteca stands as a symbolic milestone in the country’s preparations. With FIFA publicly backing Mexican authorities, organizational efforts continue as the tournament draws closer.

Advertisement