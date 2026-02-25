Trending topics:
Soccer

Mexico vs Iceland LIVE: Start time and where to watch the 2026 international friendly game

Mexico and Iceland face off in a 2026 international friendly. Follow our live minute-by-minute updates of this exciting match right here on Bolavip!

By Fernando Franco Puga

Marcel Ruiz of Mexico and Arnor Ingvi Traustason of Iceland
Marcel Ruiz of Mexico and Arnor Ingvi Traustason of Iceland

Mexico host Iceland in a tough test ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Don’t miss a single moment of this minute-by-minute live coverage of this exciting international friendly right here on Bolavip.

With just a few months to go until the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Mexico are aiming to be strong co-hosts and make a deep run in the tournament, which they will stage for the third time in history.

As for Iceland, they were unable to qualify for the World Cup after finishing third in Group D behind France and Ukraine. However, they continue their preparations for the upcoming UEFA Nations League, which begins in September.

The game almost got canceled

Amid recent security concerns in Guadalajara — and after Mexico’s president addressed the city’s status as a 2026 World Cup venue — rumors emerged suggesting that the Mexico vs. Iceland match could be canceled. However, the game will go ahead as scheduled without any issues.

Start time and where to watch

The friendly international game between Mexico and Iceland is scheduled for kickoff at 9:00 PM ET (PT: 6:00 PM)

Here is all the information you need to know on where to watch Mexico vs Iceland live in the USA.

Mexico host Iceland for a friendly international match

Welcome to our live coverage of Mexico vs. Iceland!

El Tricolor is aiming for a victory on home soil, while the European side looks to snap its losing streak.

Stay with us for minute-by-minute updates of this exciting international friendly, right here on Bolavip!

Better Collective Logo