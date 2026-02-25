Mexico vs Iceland LIVE: Start time and where to watch the 2026 international friendly game

Mexico host Iceland in a tough test ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Don’t miss a single moment of this minute-by-minute live coverage of this exciting international friendly right here on Bolavip.

With just a few months to go until the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Mexico are aiming to be strong co-hosts and make a deep run in the tournament, which they will stage for the third time in history.

As for Iceland, they were unable to qualify for the World Cup after finishing third in Group D behind France and Ukraine. However, they continue their preparations for the upcoming UEFA Nations League, which begins in September.