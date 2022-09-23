Mexico and Peru face off in an international friendly on Saturday, September 24, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Here, you will find how to watch or live stream the game in your country.

Mexico vs Peru: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022 International Friendly in your country

With Qatar 2022 just around the corner, it's completely understandable that there's nothing else Mexico can think about. However, El Tri have to make sure they arrive as strongly as possible, which is why they take on Peru on Saturday, September 24, in an international friendly in Pasadena. Find out here how to watch it in your country. FuboTV (7-day free trial) will broadcast the game in the US.

Gerardo Martino has been under heavy fire over the last year as his team left much to be desired. Even so, Mexico managed to claim a World Cup berth and therefore have a chance of redemption by having a great tournament.

On the other hand, La Blanquirroja are still in pain after missing out on a ticket to Qatar in the inter-continental playoffs. But now it's time to turn the page for Peru, who start a new process under Juan Reynoso.

Mexico vs. Peru: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 11 AM (Sunday)

Bahamas: 9 PM

Bangladesh: 7 AM

Barbados: 9 PM

Belize: 7 PM

Botswana: 3 AM (Sunday)

Brazil: 10 PM

Brunei: 9 AM (Sunday)

Burundi: 3 AM (Sunday)

Cameroon: 2 AM (Sunday)

Canada: 9 PM (EDT)

Eswatini: 3 AM (Sunday)

Ethiopia: 4 AM (Sunday)

Fiji: 1 PM (Sunday)

France: 3 AM (Sunday)

Gambia: 1 AM (Sunday)

Germany: 3 AM (Sunday)

Ghana: 1 AM (Sunday)

Guyana: 9 PM

Honduras: 7 PM

India: 6:30 AM (Sunday)

Ireland: 2 AM (Sunday)

Italy: 3 AM (Sunday)

Jamaica: 8 PM

Kenya: 4 AM (Sunday)

Lesotho: 3 AM (Sunday)

Liberia: 1 AM (Sunday)

Malawi: 3 AM (Sunday)

Malaysia: 9 AM (Sunday)

Malta: 3 AM (Sunday)

Mauritius: 5 AM (Sunday)

Mexico: 8 PM

Namibia: 3 AM (Sunday)

Netherlands: 3 AM (Sunday)

New Zealand: 1 PM (Sunday)

Nigeria: 2 AM (Sunday)

Pakistan: 6 AM (Sunday)

Papua New Guinea: 11 AM (Sunday)

Peru: 8 PM

Philippines: 9 AM (Sunday)

Portugal: 2 AM (Sunday)

Rwanda: 3 AM (Sunday)

Sierra Leone: 1 AM (Sunday)

Singapore: 9 AM (Sunday)

Solomon Islands: 12 PM (Sunday)

South Africa: 3 AM (Sunday)

South Sudan: 3 AM (Sunday)

Spain: 3 AM (Sunday)

Sri Lanka: 6:30 AM (Sunday)

Sudan: 3 AM (Sunday)

Tanzania: 4 AM (Sunday)

Trinidad and Tobago: 9 PM

Uganda: 4 AM (Sunday)

UK: 3 AM (Sunday)

United States: 9 PM (ET)

Zambia: 3 AM (Sunday)

Zimbabwe: 3 AM (Sunday)

Mexico vs. Peru: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Brunei: Astro SuperSport 2, Astro Go

International: Bet365

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2

Mexico: Azteca 7, Canal 5 Televisa, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, TUDN, TUDN En Vivo, Blim TV

Peru: Latina Televisión, Movistar Deportes Peru

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Univision