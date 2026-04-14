Michael Bradley reacts to Javier Mascherano leaving Inter Miami after NY Red Bulls game

Inter Miami announced Javier Mascherano‘s exit on Tuesday, only a few days after their 2-2 draw against the New York Red Bulls at Nu Stadium. Shortly after the Herons’ announcement, NYRB head coach Michael Bradley addressed this situation.

“Yeah, his impact has been huge,” Bradley said when asked by Bolavip about Mascherano’s impact in MLS during his short time in the league.

“Obviously, he did an incredible job with Miami, he was able to lead them to their first MLS Cup. I think that part is there for everybody to see, and nobody can ever take that away from him.“

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Bradley wishes Mascherano ‘all the best’

Bradley’s comments came during a media session ahead of New York’s US Open Cup fixture against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds (Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET). Shortly before Bradley addressed the press, Inter Miami announced Mascherano will be replaced by Guillermo Hoyos, at least on an interim basis.

“Obviously without being there, on the inside of things, it’s impossible to know, it’s impossible to understand the situation,” Bradley added. “You know, in the last little bit, I saw things about personal reasons, and so obviously, again, without being on the inside, you never know exactly what the situation is.

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“As a colleague, I wish him all the best for his future, and I know that with his qualities as a coach, with his experience in football, with his personality, he’s gonna continue to do great things in the game, and so I wish him all the best.“

Bradley revealed having one of Mascherano’s jerseys

Bradley had already shown his respect for Mascherano during the weekend. During his postgame press conference after Saturday’s 2-2 draw in Miami, the New York Red Bulls HC remembered the day he exchanged jerseys with the Argentine legend after an international game.

“I have a huge amount of respect for Javier, I always did as a player and now as a coach. He won’t remember this, but one of the proudest moments in my career was after a game with Argentina, he sent somebody into the locker room because he wanted to exchange jerseys with me. So I have one of his Argentina jerseys at home,” Bradley revealed.

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Michael Bradley, who played for the U.S. Men’s National Team and is now a coach for the New York Red Bulls gives his take on playing against Mascherano and now coaching against him. Much respect. pic.twitter.com/Tb1Pj4Rju3 — Philip Eby (@PhilipEby820) April 13, 2026

“I was a never a guy who went out of my way to trade jerseys but when somebody like Javier Mascherano went out of his way to ask for mine, then you can be sure that I’ve kept his.

“He was an incredible player, had a huge career at some top, top clubs, and now as a young coach has done a really good job, obviously, led Miami to the MLS Cup last year. For me, the experience of coaching against other really good managers is exciting.“

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Mascherano’s praise for Bradley

Before shocking the MLS community on Tuesday, Mascherano also heaped praise on Bradley during Saturday’s pre-game interview with Apple TV.

“I faced him in international games many times, he was a very good player and a very important player for the USA,” Mascherano said of Bradley before facing the New York Red Bulls, in what turned out to be his last game at the helm of Inter Miami.

Javier Mascherano on playing against Michael Bradley with the @USMNT and now facing him as a coach.



Watch MLS Countdown on Apple TV: https://t.co/TQ0PBHCxCY pic.twitter.com/N3QDL5t0Gv — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 11, 2026

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“He did really well last season, winning the MLS Next Pro championship. This season you can see his ideas about football, and for me, he will be a really successful coach in this league.”