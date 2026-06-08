Olise scores a hat-trick to give france the victory 3-1 over Northern Ireland in the 2026 pre-World Cup friendly

The second half is officially over as France put the final touches on their preparations for the 2026 World Cup, closing out their pre-tournament schedule with an international friendly against Northern Ireland. With just days remaining until they kick off their tournament campaign, Les Bleus are highly motivated to bounce back following a disappointing 2-1 loss to Ivory Coast in their previous tune-up match.
[Watch France vs Northern Ireland in the USA on Fubo]
With the ball now rolling, Kylian Mbappe and company square off against a resilient Northern Ireland squad that narrowly missed out on qualification for this World Cup. Now shifting their focus toward the 2030 cycle, the Green and White Army view this high-profile clash as the perfect testing ground to evaluate fresh talent and build a foundation for the future.
Follow every minute of the action, critical plays, and goals that this matchup has to offer with our comprehensive live-blog coverage at Bolavip US.