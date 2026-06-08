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Olise scores a hat-trick to give france the victory 3-1 over Northern Ireland in the 2026 pre-World Cup friendly

The first half is officially over as France play their final international friendly ahead of the 2026 World Cup, squaring off against Northern Ireland in a crucial pre-tournament test. Follow all the action, key highlights, and everything you need to know with our comprehensive live-blog coverage.

Michael Olise of France runs.
© Michael Owens/Getty ImagesMichael Olise of France runs.

The second half is officially over as France put the final touches on their preparations for the 2026 World Cup, closing out their pre-tournament schedule with an international friendly against Northern Ireland. With just days remaining until they kick off their tournament campaign, Les Bleus are highly motivated to bounce back following a disappointing 2-1 loss to Ivory Coast in their previous tune-up match.

[Watch France vs Northern Ireland in the USA on Fubo]

With the ball now rolling, Kylian Mbappe and company square off against a resilient Northern Ireland squad that narrowly missed out on qualification for this World Cup. Now shifting their focus toward the 2030 cycle, the Green and White Army view this high-profile clash as the perfect testing ground to evaluate fresh talent and build a foundation for the future.

Follow every minute of the action, critical plays, and goals that this matchup has to offer with our comprehensive live-blog coverage at Bolavip US.

90'+3 - FRANCE WIN (3-1)

After a tough game, France will prepare for their 2026 World Cup debut against Senegal on June 16. Michael Olise, the MVP.

90' - Additional time (3-1)

The referee adds 3 minutes.

88' - Ball possession (3-1)

France 71%, Northern Ireland 29%.

85' - Mbappe wants to score his goal (3-1)

With the result on their hands, France look to create a space for Mbappe, in order for him to score.

83' - Olise is subbed (3-1)

After an outstanding performance, Olise was subbed and in his place Akliouche enters the field.

80' - Through corners, France want to score again (3-1)

With the result and the ball on their feet, France want to score another goal with few minutes left to play in the match.

78' - Ball possession (3-1)

France 71%, Northern Ireland 29%.

75' - FRANCE SCORE (3-1)

OLISE GETS HIS HAT-TRICK IN THE GAME.

72' - A serious matchup (2-1)

Despite being an international friendly, both teams want another goal and there chances from both sides at this point.

70' - The match restart (2-1)

Northern Ireland have the ball in the second half.

68' - Cooling break (2-1)

Time to hydrate.

67' - France seem confused after Northern Ireland's goal (2-1)

Despite the struggles, France keep creating dangerous chances and there is expectation for the rest of the game.

64' - NORTHERN IRELAND SCORE (2-1)

In a counterattack, Kelly scores for Northern Ireland, after a mistake from Upamecano.

63' - Multiple substitutions in France (2-0)

Gusto, Lacroix, Cherki, Digne, Barcola are in, Kounde, Saliba, Dembele, Hernandez, Doue are out.

60' - France keep pressing (2-0)

Despite Northern Ireland's attempts to create chances, France keep pressing the defensive line and are looking to score another goal.

57' - Northern Ireland are not hiding (2-0)

After France's second goal in the game, Northern Ireland are not hiding and want to score their first goal of the match.

55' - Price leads Northern Ireland (2-0)

With a different perspective of the game in the second half, Northern Ireland are trying to score with Price leading the attacks.

52' - Northern Ireland start to control the ball (2-0)

With France more relaxed after the second goal, Northern Ireland start to attack.

49' - FRANCE SCORE (2-0)

Olise found the space in the area after a shot from Theo Hernandez and scores for France in the second half.

47' - France have the same mentality like the first half (1-0)

With the ball possession on their favor, France want to find the right space to score the second goal of the game.

45' - Second half underway! (1-0)

Sascha Stegemann blows his whistle and the second half is underway!

First half stats

  • Possession: France 64% — Northern Ireland 36%

  • Total Shots: France 9 — Northern Ireland 2

  • Shots on Target: France 4 — Northern Ireland 0

  • Blocked Shots: France 3 — Northern Ireland 1

  • Corner Kicks: France 5 — Northern Ireland 1

  • Fouls Committed: France 4 — Northern Ireland 7

  • Offsides: France 2 — Northern Ireland 0

  • Yellow Cards: France 0 — Northern Ireland 1

45+4' - Halftime (1-0)

The referee blows his whistle and the matchup is at halftime.

45+3' - N. Ireland score, but it was disallowed (1-0)

After a ball from a free kick, Northern Ireland scored, but a player made a foul.

45' - Additional time (1-0)

The referee adds three minutes.

43' - FRANCE SCORE! (1-0)

After a long pass, Dembele shot on target, but the rebound was taken by Michael Olise, who scores for France.

40' - Kelly wants to score for N. Ireland (0-0)

With a great ball passing, Northern Ireland want to score with Kelly, that has been a menace for France.

38' - Northern Ireland just hold (0-0)

France crossed the ball, but there is not a destinatary to score a goal.

35' - Ball possession (0-0)

France 75%, Northern Ireland 25%.

32' - Mbappe is the main character for France (0-0)

Despite the attacks from France, Mbappe is one of the players that has created the most dangerous situations for the French side, but still goalless.

30' - France don't seem comfortable against Northern Ireland (0-0)

Despite their attacks, France don't seem comfortable on the field.

27' - Match restart (0-0)

Both teams take the field again.

25' - Cooling break (0-0)

Time to hydrate.

22' - Northern Ireland keep trying (0-0)

With the French side attacking, spaces are left in the defense and Northern Ireland try to attack.

20' - France score, but it was disallowed (0-0)

Mbappe tried to score, but there was an offside before Mbappe's shot in N. Ireland's area.

17' - Ball possession (0-0)

France 68%, Northern Ireland 32%.

15' - Northern Ireland misses a clear chance (0-0)

Kelly almost take advantage of a counterattack in France's area and was close to score, but the ball went wide.

13' - Northern Ireland are just defending (0-0)

France are attacking from all flanks and Northern Ireland just defend their area.

10' - Mbappe misses a clear chance for France (0-0)

After a great run from one of his teammates, Mbappe tried to shoot from long-range and the ball went slow to Northern Ireland's goalkeeper hands.

7' - Mbappe is leading France (0-0)

With multiple attacks in Northern Ireland's area, Kylian Mbappe wants to score the first goal of the game.

5' - Northern Ireland are trying to complicate France (0-0)

With fouls and balls sent to France's area, Northern Ireland want to create dangerous situations.

2' - France seek for the first goal of the game (0-0)

With the French side playing in their country, they want to score from the first minute of the game.

0' - First half underway! (0-0)

The referee blows his whistle and the match starts.

Everything is ready to start

Both teams are in the protocolary acts.

Both teams are getting ready

After warming up, both teams are getting ready to play in this international friendly.

H2H between France and Northern Ireland

Historically, France and Northern Ireland have faced each other 11 times in official international football matches.

  • France Wins: 6
  • Northern Ireland Wins: 2
  • Draws: 3

Teams warming up

France and Northern Ireland are on the field finishing their warm ups for this international friendly.

Today's venue

Opened in 2012, the Decathlon Arena – Stade Pierre-Mauroy is an architectural marvel and the fourth-largest sports venue in France, boasting a standard football seating capacity of 50,186. Serving as the home ground for Lille.

It features a massive retractable roof that can completely open or seal shut in just 15 minutes, but its true party trick is the Showbox technology. Using powerful hydraulic lifts, the northern half of the hybrid grass pitch can completely lift and slide directly over the southern half, transforming the stadium into a fully enclosed 30,000-seat indoor arena within 24 hours.

Today's referees

  • Head Referee: Sascha Stegemann (GER)

  • Assistant Referee 1: Christof Günsch (GER)

  • Assistant Referee 2: Christian Gittelmann (GER)

  • Fourth Official: Martin Petersen (GER)

  • Video Assistant Referee (VAR): Christian Dingert (GER)

  • Assistant VAR: Nicolas Winter (GER)

Northern Ireland lineup

Northern Ireland starting XI: Pierce Charles; Trai Hume, Ruairi McConville, Ciaron Brown, Brodie Spencer; Shea Charles, Alistair McCann, Justin Devenny; Patrick Kelly, Isaac Price, Jamie Donley.

France lineup

France starting XI: Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Theo Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Kylian Mbappe.

Kickoff time and how to watch

The match between France and Northern Ireland is scheduled to start at 3:10 PM ET / 12:10 PM PT on Monday, June 8, 2026, at the Decathlon Arena – Stade Pierre-Mauroy, in Lille, France.

In the United States, the game will be available via live streaming on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV and ViX.

Welcome to the France vs Northern Ireland game!

France and Northern Ireland have an international friendly match prior to the 2026 World Cup, and here in Bolavip you can follow the live minute-by-minute updates of this thrilling duel!

Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
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