Olise scores a hat-trick to give france the victory 3-1 over Northern Ireland in the 2026 pre-World Cup friendly

The first half is officially over as France play their final international friendly ahead of the 2026 World Cup, squaring off against Northern Ireland in a crucial pre-tournament test. Follow all the action, key highlights, and everything you need to know with our comprehensive live-blog coverage.

The second half is officially over as France put the final touches on their preparations for the 2026 World Cup, closing out their pre-tournament schedule with an international friendly against Northern Ireland. With just days remaining until they kick off their tournament campaign, Les Bleus are highly motivated to bounce back following a disappointing 2-1 loss to Ivory Coast in their previous tune-up match.

[Watch France vs Northern Ireland in the USA on Fubo]

With the ball now rolling, Kylian Mbappe and company square off against a resilient Northern Ireland squad that narrowly missed out on qualification for this World Cup. Now shifting their focus toward the 2030 cycle, the Green and White Army view this high-profile clash as the perfect testing ground to evaluate fresh talent and build a foundation for the future.

Follow every minute of the action, critical plays, and goals that this matchup has to offer with our comprehensive live-blog coverage at Bolavip US.