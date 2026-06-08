Peru vs Spain LIVE: Mikel Halftime! (0-2) International friendly before 2026 World Cup

Peru face Spain in an international friendly ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action. Halftime!

Peru face Spain in an international friendly ahead of the 2026 World Cup, with the match in Puebla giving Luis de la Fuente another chance to fine-tune his squad before the biggest tournament in soccer. Spain are looking to test their form, explore tactical options, and continue building momentum before their World Cup opener against Cabo Verde. Halftime!

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Spain enter this friendly in the final stage of their World Cup preparations after a 1-1 draw against Iraq, where Luis de la Fuente rotated several players and handed valuable minutes across the roster. The coaching staff will use this matchup to keep evaluating different combinations while maintaining a competitive rhythm.

Peru approach this game aiming to continue growing through a rebuilding process that seeks to bring them back among the top teams on the international stage. Although they will not compete at the World Cup, they see this matchup as the perfect opportunity to measure themselves against one of the strongest sides in the game, arriving with confidence after a 2-1 victory over Haiti.