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Peru vs Spain LIVE: Mikel Halftime! (0-2) International friendly before 2026 World Cup

Peru face Spain in an international friendly ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action. Halftime!

Ferran Torres of Spain and Marcos Lopez of Peru.
© Manuel Velasquez /Getty ImagesFerran Torres of Spain and Marcos Lopez of Peru.

Peru face Spain in an international friendly ahead of the 2026 World Cup, with the match in Puebla giving Luis de la Fuente another chance to fine-tune his squad before the biggest tournament in soccer. Spain are looking to test their form, explore tactical options, and continue building momentum before their World Cup opener against Cabo Verde. Halftime!

[Watch Peru vs Spain live in the USA on Fubo]

Spain enter this friendly in the final stage of their World Cup preparations after a 1-1 draw against Iraq, where Luis de la Fuente rotated several players and handed valuable minutes across the roster. The coaching staff will use this matchup to keep evaluating different combinations while maintaining a competitive rhythm.

Peru approach this game aiming to continue growing through a rebuilding process that seeks to bring them back among the top teams on the international stage. Although they will not compete at the World Cup, they see this matchup as the perfect opportunity to measure themselves against one of the strongest sides in the game, arriving with confidence after a 2-1 victory over Haiti.

45' - Halftime! (0-2)

The referee brings the first half to an end with Spain holding a comfortable two goal lead over Peru. Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedri found the net as Spain dominated possession and controlled the tempo throughout the opening 45 minutes.

45' - Two minutes added (0-2)

The fourth official signals two minutes of added time at the end of the first half.

40' - Peru create their first chance (0-2)

Peru produce their first dangerous attack of the match as Jairo Velez plays a brilliant through ball to Johnny Vidales. Despite pressure from Marcos Llorente and Aymeric Laporte, the forward manages to get a shot away, but his effort goes wide of the target.

34' - Ferran Torres misses the target (0-2)

Ferran Torres gets on the end of a Rodri pass after Peru are caught offside, but his right-footed shot from the right side of the box goes wide across the face of goal and misses the far post.

32' - GOOOOOOAL FOR SPAIN! (0-2)

Spain double their lead after another brilliant possession move. Rodri threads a perfectly weighted pass into space for Ferran Torres, who wins the race down the flank and delivers a precise ball into the middle, allowing Pedri to finish with ease from close range.

30' - Oyarzabal is back on his feet (0-1)

Mikel Oyarzabal gets back up without any issues and is able to continue without leaving the field. Play resumes with Spain once again controlling possession.

29' - Play stopped after Oyarzabal takes a knock (0-1)

Play is temporarily halted as Mikel Oyarzabal stays down following a collision during a corner kick.

25' - Play resumes (0-1)

The cooling break comes to an end, and the action is back underway.

22' - Cooling break (0-1)

The referee pauses the match for a cooling break as players from both teams head to the sidelines for water and instructions from their coaching staffs before play resumes.

19' - Spain miss a great chance! (0-1)

Spain come close to doubling their lead after a well-worked attacking move. Pedri delivers a dangerous cross that reaches Mikel Oyarzabal after a clever dummy, but the forward cannot keep his finish down and sends the ball over the crossbar.

13' - Spain remain in control (0-1)

Neither team have created any real danger over the last few minutes as Spain continue to control the match with comfortable possession. The most recent attacking move came from a pass by Pedri to Ferran Torres, but the play was immediately ruled offside.

8' - Spain control possession (0-1)

Spain continue to dominate the match despite the early goal, controlling possession with their trademark passing game and moving the ball from side to side. Alex Baena has been one of the standout performers in midfield, combining effectively with Fabian Ruiz and Rodri to dictate the tempo.

2' - GOOOOOOAL FOR SPAIN! (0-1)

Spain take the lead after a brilliant team move built through patient possession. Pau Cubarsi picks out Mikel Oyarzabal with a perfectly timed pass between the lines, and the forward unleashes a powerful strike from outside the box that finds the back of the net.

0' - Game is underway! (0-0)

Peru and Spain are underway in Puebla as the international friendly officially kicks off.

Peru's last five matches

  • Haiti 1-2 Peru, International friendly 2026
  • Peru 2-2 Honduras, International friendly 2026
  • Senegal 2-0 Peru, International friendly 2026
  • Peru 2-0 Bolivia, International friendly 2025
  • Chile 2-1 Peru, International friendly 2025

Spain's last five matches

  • Spain 1-1 Iraq, International friendly 2026
  • Spain 0-0 Egypt, International friendly 2026
  • Spain 3-0 Serbia, International friendly 2026
  • Spain 2-2 Turkiye, 2025 World Cup Qualifiers
  • Georgia 0-4 Spain, 2025 World Cup Qualifiers

Peru confirmed lineup

Peru will start with Pedro Gallese; Oliver Sonne, Renzo Garces, Fabio Gruber, Marcos Lopez; Erick Noriega, Jesus Pretell, Yoshimar Yotun; Jairo Velez, Johnny Vidales and Adrian Ugarriza.

Spain confirmed lineup

Spain will start with Unai Simon; Marcos Llorente, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Pedri; Ferran Torres, Alex Baena, Mikel Oyarzabal.

Start time and how to watch

Peru vs Spain will get underway at 10:00 PM ET (PT: 7:00 PM)

Watch this International friendly match between Peru and Spain live in the USA on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, ViX and FS2.

Peru and Spain clash in international friendly

Welcome to our live blog of today's international friendly!

Peru face Spain in Puebla as Luis de la Fuente's side continue their preparations for the 2026 World Cup, while Peru look to keep building momentum during their rebuilding process.

Stay with us for key updates, important moments and minute-by-minute coverage as Peru and Spain battle it out on the field.

Emilio Abad
Emilio Abad
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