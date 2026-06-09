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Iraq vs Venezuela LIVE: Still scoreless! International friendly before 2026 World Cup (0-0)

Iraq and Venezuela meet in an international friendly, with Iraq tuning up for the 2026 World Cup and Venezuela looking to build rhythm and continuity. Follow the minute‑by‑minute action live here!

Ali Jasim of Iraq (left) and Daniel Pereira of Venezuela.
© Florencia Tan Jun-Tomas Diniz Santos/Getty ImagesAli Jasim of Iraq (left) and Daniel Pereira of Venezuela.

Iraq and Venezuela meet this Tuesday at SeatGeek Stadium in an international friendly, with Iraq taking their final test before beginning their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, while Venezuela use the matchup to maintain competitive rhythm and evaluate additional options within the squad.

The Iraqis enter the contest with positive momentum after drawing 1-1 against Spain and securing a 1-0 victory over Andorra in their most recent friendlies. Those performances have provided confidence for a team looking to make a strong impression on soccer’s biggest stage after earning qualification for the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Venezuelans arrive following a mixed run of results that included a 2-1 defeat to Turkey, a penalty‑shootout loss to Uzbekistan, and a convincing 4‑1 win over Trinidad and Tobago. The game offers both nations a valuable opportunity to fine‑tune tactics and assess their readiness ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

16' — Iraq player down, medical staff attending (0–0)

An Iraqi player is on the ground receiving treatment after a tough challenge in the box that ended with the ball being deflected out for a Venezuela corner.

12' — Yellow card for Daniel Pereira (0–0)

The referee shows a yellow card to Daniel Pereira after a tough challenge in midfield.

10' — Corner for Venezuela, Iraq clear the danger (0–0)

Cristian Cáseres delivers the corner kick for La Vinotinto, but the ball is over‑hit and drifts toward the far post. Even so, the Iraqi back line reacts well and clears the ball to end the attacking threat.

8' — Mendoza sends a cross, but it goes out over the end line (0–0)

Gleiker Mendoza tries to whip in a dangerous ball from the right, but the cross carries too long and runs out over the end line. Another infructuous attacking sequence for Venezuela, who are pushing but still looking for precision in the final third.

6' — Younis cuts off a Venezuela attack (0–0)

Manaf Younis reads the play perfectly and steps in to break up a promising Venezuelan move down the middle.

4' — Aramburu commits the foul to stop the counter (0–0)

Jon Aramburu brings down his marker in midfield to halt Iraq’s counterattack after a quick transition.

3' — Foul by Venezuela, Iraq keep the ball (0-0)

Jesus  Ramírez commits a foul in midfield as he tries to stop Iraq’s transition, and the referee immediately signals the infringement.

1' — Venezuela tries first! (0-0)

Venezuela take the initiative early as Jesus Ramírez unleashes a powerful shot from outside the box, but it goes wide past the end line.

0' — GAME ON! (0–0)

The international friendly between Iraq and Venezuela is underway at SeatGeek Stadium, marking Iraq’s final test before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Players on the pitch!

Both teams are lined up for the pre‑match protocol at SeatGeek Stadium. The atmosphere is building as Iraq and Venezuela prepare for kickoff.

Both teams warming up!

Players from both sides are out on the pitch at SeatGeek Stadium, going through their warm‑up routines as we get closer to kickoff.

Today’s venue!

Today’s action takes place at SeatGeek Stadium, located in Bridgeview, Illinois, part of the Chicago metropolitan area. The venue has a capacity of approximately 20,000 spectators and provides a lively setting as both teams fine‑tune tactics ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Venezuela lineup confirmed!

Venezuela’s starting XI: J. Contreras; N. Ferraresi, J. Aramburu, T. Quintero; G. Mendoza, C. Cáseres, J. Ramírez, T. Segovia; L. Balbo, D. Pereira, E. Echenique.

Iraq lineup confirmed!

Iraq’s starting XI: Jalal Hassan; Rebin Sulaka, Hussein Ali, Manaf  Younis; Ahmed Maknzi, Aimar Sher, Kevin Yakob, Ahmed Qasim; Ibrahim Bayesh, Aymen Hussein, Ali Al Hamadi.

Head to head — Iraq vs Venezuela

The national teams of Venezuela and Iraq had never faced each other at any point in their history before today’s international friendly on June 9, 2026, at SeatGeek Stadium in Chicago.

Kickoff time and how to watch!

The match between Iraq and Venezuela is scheduled to start at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois.

For South America, kickoff is at 10:00 PM (Argentina, Uruguay) / 9:00 PM (Chile) / 8:00 PM (Colombia, Peru, Ecuador).

In the United States, the game will be available live on DAZN, with additional streaming options depending on your region.

Iraq vs Venezuela clash in an International friendly

Welcome to our live blog! This time, Iraq face Venezuela at SeatGeek Stadium in an international friendly as both teams continue their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. For Iraq, this match serves as their final test before the tournament, while Venezuela use it to maintain competitive rhythm and evaluate additional options within the squad. Stay with us for all the action and minute‑by‑minute updates from SeatGeek Stadium.

Alexander Rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
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