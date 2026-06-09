Iraq vs Venezuela LIVE: Still scoreless! International friendly before 2026 World Cup (0-0)

Iraq and Venezuela meet in an international friendly, with Iraq tuning up for the 2026 World Cup and Venezuela looking to build rhythm and continuity. Follow the minute‑by‑minute action live here!

Iraq and Venezuela meet this Tuesday at SeatGeek Stadium in an international friendly, with Iraq taking their final test before beginning their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, while Venezuela use the matchup to maintain competitive rhythm and evaluate additional options within the squad.

The Iraqis enter the contest with positive momentum after drawing 1-1 against Spain and securing a 1-0 victory over Andorra in their most recent friendlies. Those performances have provided confidence for a team looking to make a strong impression on soccer’s biggest stage after earning qualification for the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Venezuelans arrive following a mixed run of results that included a 2-1 defeat to Turkey, a penalty‑shootout loss to Uzbekistan, and a convincing 4‑1 win over Trinidad and Tobago. The game offers both nations a valuable opportunity to fine‑tune tactics and assess their readiness ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.