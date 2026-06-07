Why is Italy not playing at the 2026 World Cup?

The 2026 World Cup will feature many of the world's top national teams; however, a historic powerhouse like Italy will not be among the participants.

Throughout World Cup history, a select group of national teams have been crowned champions on multiple occasions, including Italy. However, the setback in March 2026 against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the UEFA qualifiers has once again left the Azzurri out of the competition.

This was not just another blow for the nation. The penalty shootout defeat after a draw in regulation time meant that, for the third consecutive time, this team remains absent at a World Cup—something unprecedented for this former world champion.

Although this edition of the competition features 48 teams for the first time, the absence of the Italian national team is at least striking. Four titles throughout history and 12 years without being among the participants raise several questions about what needs to be improved in order to quickly return to the top level.

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Three consecutive World Cup absences for Italy

The story of Italy’s modern World Cup absences is one of the most shocking collapses in soccer history, marked by a tragic “hat-trick” of missing three consecutive tournaments. The dark era began during the qualifiers for Russia 2018, where the Azzurri were left heartbroken after failing to score a single goal against Sweden in the European playoffs, losing 1-0 on aggregate.

Gianluigi Donnarumma of Italy shows his dejection.

The despair reached an even more agonizing level for Qatar 2022; despite being the reigning European champions, they were stunned on home soil by a 92nd-minute winner from North Macedonia in the playoff semifinals.

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The unprecedented disaster was finally cemented during the qualifiers for the 2026 tournament when, forced into the playoffs yet again, a costly red card down the stretch left Italy with 10 men, resulting in a dramatic 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina, who went on to eliminate them 4-1 in a ruthless penalty shootout.

Italy among the most successful teams in World Cup history

Italy boast one of the most legendary legacies in international soccer, standing proud as a four-time World Cup champion with a history built on tactical brilliance and defensive masterclasses. The Azzurri first dominated the global stage in the 1930s under legendary manager Vittorio Pozzo, capturing back-to-back titles by defeating Czechoslovakia in 1934 on home soil and successfully defending their crown against Hungary in 1938 in France.

After a long championship drought, the Italians roared back to glory in Spain 1982, powered by Paolo Rossi’s iconic goal-scoring streak to take down West Germany in the final.

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Their fourth and most recent star arrived in Germany 2006, where a star-studded squad defined by ultimate resilience overcame France in a dramatic penalty shootout, cementing Italy’s permanent status as a true blue-blood of world soccer.

Marco Materazzi of Italy lifts the World Cup trophy.

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Italian legends

Italy’s rich World Cup history is defined by legendary icons who became immortal on the game’s biggest stage. Leading the frontline are clinical forwards Roberto Baggio and Paolo Rossi, who stand as Italy’s joint all-time top World Cup scorers alongside Christian Vieri with nine goals each—with Rossi famously powering the Azzurri to the 1982 title.

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Defensively, the nation’s golden legacy is safely anchored by two of the greatest goalkeepers to ever play the sport: Dino Zoff, who made history as the oldest player ever to win a World Cup at age 40 in 1982, and Gianluigi Buffon, the legendary centerpiece of the 2006 champion squad who conceded just two goals throughout that entire tournament.