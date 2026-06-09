Video: Lionel Messi scores penalty goal in second touch for Argentina vs Iceland

Lionel Messi needed to touch the ball just twice to score during Argentina's international friendly against Iceland in Auburn.

Lionel Messi didn’t start for Argentina against Iceland in the last international friendly before the 2026 World Cup. However, Messi made an immediate impact as soon as he was subbed into the game. With his first touch, he left Lautaro Martinez one-on-one with the goalkeeper. The striker missed his chance, but was fouled resulting in a penalty shot.

Messi took care of the rest. He made no mistake as he beat Elías Rafn Ólafsson with a strong high shot that beat the Icelander goalkeeper to his right side. With his goal, Messi confirms he is in the best form going into the 2026 World Cup, the sixth of his career.

Messi’s goal extended Argentina‘s lead over Iceland. For the 38-year-old, it served as a personal vendetta, as he had missed a penalty shot against Iceland in the 2018 World Cup. In a different context and eight years later, but the Argentinian ace got one back. Argentina dominated Iceland en route to a 3-0 win at Jordan-Hare Stadium, but it was Messi who stole the spotlight, once again.

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Con la primera pelota de Messi en el juego… ¡PENAL PARA ARGENTINA! ⚽❗



Lo cobra Messi, Argentina aumenta la ventaja 2-0 ante Islandia en el amistoso. pic.twitter.com/HztiSby31x — ESPN Deportes (@ESPNDeportes) June 10, 2026

Messi sets new national team record

With the 911th goal of his career and his 117th for La Albiceleste, Messi broke Argentina’s record for the oldest goal scorer in national team history. At 38 years, 11 months, and 16 days old, Messi surpassed Angel Labruna to take the top spot in that category.

Considering Messi is just weeks away from his 39th birthday (June 24) and the 2026 World Cup is right around the corner, the Argentine magician could very well break his own record during soccer’s biggest tournament.

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Messi continues to prove that age is just a number, and with a dominant performance in just 20 minutes of play, he has put upcoming World Cup opponents Algeria, Austria, and Jordan on notice.

World Cup preparation is over

As the international friendlies on American soil come to an end, Messi and Argentina can fully turn their focus to the 2026 World Cup. Although the 2-0 and 3-0 wins over Honduras and Iceland, respectively, were important, all La Albiceleste cared about was avoiding any new setbacks. Mission accomplished in that regard, but the real work begins now.

There will be no time for Messi and Argentina to roll Toomer’s Corner in The Plains, as the reigning world champions will head back to their camp in Kansas City, Missouri, before their long-awaited debut against Algeria at Arrowhead Stadium on June 16 at 9:00 p.m. ET.