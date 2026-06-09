How many times have Mexico played the World Cup inaugural game and what’s their record?

Mexico kick off the 2026 World Cup, but this is far from the first time El Tri appears in the tournament's opening match.

Mexico debut in the 2026 World Cup against South Africa at Mexico City Stadium. This marks the eighth time El Tri plays in the inaugural match of this prestigious tournament.

Mexico hold the record for the most opening matches played, with eight. El Tri featured in the first game of the 1930, 1950, 1954, 1958, 1962, 1970, and 2010 editions, making 2026 its eighth appearance.

Unfortunately for Mexico, their record in these opening fixtures is underwhelming. They have yet to secure a single victory, carrying an overall 0-2-5 record into their match against South Africa on June 11.

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Mexico aim to break an unfortunate streak

Raul Jimenez of Mexico.

The first five opening games that Mexico played ended in defeat. In 1970 and 2010, they managed draws, meaning the upcoming clash against South Africa presents a unique opportunity to secure their first-ever opening-day win.

Remarkably, the first match ever played in World Cup history featured Mexico. Back in Uruguay 1930, France defeated El Tricolor 4-1, while the United States and Belgium contested a simultaneous opening game.

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In the early years of the tournament, FIFA selected random teams for the inaugural match. During that era, Mexico faced Brazil three times on opening day, losing all three matches while conceding 11 goals and scoring none.

Starting in 2006, FIFA established the tradition of featuring the host nation in the inaugural match. Since that change, no opening fixture had ever been repeated until 2026, when the draw paired South Africa against Mexico once again, setting up a rematch of their 2010 World Cup encounter.

Mexico’s results in World Cup opening matches

Uruguay 1930: France 4-1 Mexico (The first match in World Cup history)

(The first match in World Cup history) Brazil 1950: Brazil 4-0 Mexico

Switzerland 1954: Brazil 5-0 Mexico

Sweden 1958: Sweden 3-0 Mexico

Chile 1962: Brazil 2-0 Mexico (One of four matches played simultaneously)

(One of four matches played simultaneously) Mexico 1970: Mexico 0-0 Soviet Union

South Africa 2010: South Africa 1-1 Mexico

Mexico 2026: Mexico vs. South Africa (To be played on June 11)