Iceland vs Argentina LIVE: Barco scores in Lionel Messi’s last friendly before 2026 World Cup! (0-1)

The first half is officially underway as Argentina take the pitch for their final international friendly against Iceland, closing out their preparations before launching their highly anticipated 2026 World Cup campaign against Algeria. Follow every critical play, key highlight, and goal with our comprehensive live-blog coverage.

The first half is officially underway as Argentina and Lionel Messi face Iceland in their final international friendly, putting an end to the pre-match warm-ups before launching their 2026 World Cup title defense against Algeria. The reigning world champions are hunting for a decisive victory to build momentum and instill confidence just days before the tournament begins in North America.

[Watch Iceland vs. Argentina live in the US on Fubo]

Even though Iceland fell short of qualifying for this summer’s tournament, the team is actively evaluating new talent and testing tactical systems ahead of the 2030 World Cup qualifying cycle, as they aim to return to the global stage for the first time since their historic debut at Russia 2018.

Follow every minute of the action, critical plays, and key highlights—including everything Messi delivers on the pitch—with our comprehensive live-blog coverage at Bolavip US.