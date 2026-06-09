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Iceland vs Argentina LIVE: Barco scores in Lionel Messi’s last friendly before 2026 World Cup! (0-1)

The first half is officially underway as Argentina take the pitch for their final international friendly against Iceland, closing out their preparations before launching their highly anticipated 2026 World Cup campaign against Algeria. Follow every critical play, key highlight, and goal with our comprehensive live-blog coverage.

Valentin Barco #26 of Argentina looks on.
© Mitchell Leff/Getty ImagesValentin Barco #26 of Argentina looks on.

The first half is officially underway as Argentina and Lionel Messi face Iceland in their final international friendly, putting an end to the pre-match warm-ups before launching their 2026 World Cup title defense against Algeria. The reigning world champions are hunting for a decisive victory to build momentum and instill confidence just days before the tournament begins in North America.

[Watch Iceland vs. Argentina live in the US on Fubo]

Even though Iceland fell short of qualifying for this summer’s tournament, the team is actively evaluating new talent and testing tactical systems ahead of the 2030 World Cup qualifying cycle, as they aim to return to the global stage for the first time since their historic debut at Russia 2018.

Follow every minute of the action, critical plays, and key highlights—including everything Messi delivers on the pitch—with our comprehensive live-blog coverage at Bolavip US.

12' - ARGENTINA MISS A CLEAR CHANCE (0-1)

After a counterattack, Nico Paz almost find the way to score, with Barco as a key player in the play. However, the assistant referee lifted his flag and the play was disallowed.

10' - Iceland try to wake up (0-1)

With multiple crossings on Argentina's area, Iceland want to try and score the equalizer.

8' - ARGENTINA SCORE (0-1)

After too many rebounds on Iceland's area, Argentina's Barco scores the first goal for Lionel Messi's team.

6' - Ball possession (0-0)

Argentina 94%, Iceland 6%.

4' - ICELAND MISSED A CLEAR CHANCE TO SCORE (0-0)

After a great attack from Nico Paz, Iceland recovered the ball on their area and Ellertsson received a pass from his teammate, but he missed to score below the goal.

2' - Argentina pass the ball on their area (0-0)

With Iceland trying to defend their area, Argentina pass the ball, in order to find a space to score.

0' - First half underway! (0-0)

Rosendo Mendoza blows his whistle and the first half starts.

Everything is ready to start

Both teams are on the field preparing for the protocolary acts and then start the game.

Both teams are gearing up for this international friendly

After warming up, Iceland and Argentina are gearing up for their international friendly in Auburn, Alabama.

Today's venue

Located on the campus of Auburn University in Auburn, Alabama, Jordan-Hare Stadium is universally recognized as one of the most iconic, imposing, and intimidating environments in American college football. Boasting a massive seating capacity of over 87,451, the historic venue traditionally serves as the exclusive home turf for the Auburn Tigers.

However, it etches itself permanently into international soccer history by hosting the final pre-World Cup warm-up exhibition between the reigning world champions Argentina and Iceland, marking the first time in the stadium's prestigious 87-year existence that a soccer match will be contested on its field.

H2H for Iceland and Argentina

Argentina and Iceland have an incredibly brief but highly memorable head-to-head history. Prior to their international friendly tonight in Auburn, Alabama, the two senior men's national teams have faced each other exactly one time in an official match, with a 1-1 tie in Russia 2018's group stage.

Today's referees

Rosendo Mendoza will be the referee for this international friendly between Iceland and Argentina. This is the full officiating for today's game:

  • Referee: Rosendo Mendoza
  • Assistant Referee 1: Cory Richardson
  • Assistant Referee 2: Kali Smith
  • Fourth Referee: Ricardo Fierro
  • VAR: Lukasz Szpala
  • AVAR: Chris Penso

Argentina lineup

Argentina's starting XI: Geronimo Rulli; Agustin Giay, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Nahuel Medina; Giovanni Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Valentin Barco, Giuliano Simeone, Jose Manuel Lopez, Nico Paz.

Iceland lineup

Iceland's starting XI: Elias Olafsson; Logi Thomasson, Daniel Gretarson, Victor Palsson, Isak Johannesson, Albert Gudmundsson; Hakon Arnar Haraldsson, Andri Baldurssin, Orri Oskarsson; Mikael Ellertsson, Bjorgvin Magnusson.

Start time and how to watch

Iceland vs Argentina will get underway at 9:00 PM ET (6:00 PM PT).

Watch this International friendly match between Iceland and Argentina live in the USA on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, Sling Orange.

Iceland and Argentina clash in international friendly ahead of the 2026 World Cup

Welcome to our live blog for the international friendly match between Iceland vs Argentina!

Stay with us for key updates, match insights, and minute-by-minute coverage as Iceland and Argentina go head-to-head just a few days before the 2026 World Cup.

Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
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