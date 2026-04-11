Inter Miami vs NY Red Bulls LIVE: Lineups and kickoff time of Lionel Messi’s second game at Nu Stadium

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami make their second appearance at Nu Stadium as they host the NY Red Bulls for Matchday 7 of the MLS season, searching for their first-ever victory in their new home.

In the Nu Stadium debut, Inter Miami played to a 2-2 draw against Austin FC, featuring a header from Messi. Because of this result, fans are eager to see their team secure the first win of the era in their new stadium.

On the visitors’ side, the NY Red Bulls are coming off a strong 4-2 victory over FC Cincinnati. Today, they will be looking for three valuable points against Inter Miami that would allow them to pull even with Nashville for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.