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Inter Miami vs NY Red Bulls LIVE: Lineups and kickoff time of Lionel Messi’s second game at Nu Stadium

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami host the NY Red Bulls at Nu Stadium for Matchday 7 of the MLS. Stay tuned here for all the minute-by-minute updates from this major clash!

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami and Emil Forsberg of NY Red Bulls.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami and Emil Forsberg of NY Red Bulls.

Lionel Messis Inter Miami make their second appearance at Nu Stadium as they host the NY Red Bulls for Matchday 7 of the MLS season, searching for their first-ever victory in their new home.

In the Nu Stadium debut, Inter Miami played to a 2-2 draw against Austin FC, featuring a header from Messi. Because of this result, fans are eager to see their team secure the first win of the era in their new stadium.

On the visitors’ side, the NY Red Bulls are coming off a strong 4-2 victory over FC Cincinnati. Today, they will be looking for three valuable points against Inter Miami that would allow them to pull even with Nashville for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Inter Miami lineup confirmed!

Inter Miami's starting XI: St. Clair; Fray, Falcon, Silva, Reguilon; De Paul, Bright; Silvetti, Messi, Segovia; Berterame.

Michael Bradley about facing Messi

During his pre-match press conference, New York Red Bulls head coach Michael Bradley let Bolavip know that his players won't get distracted about facing Lionel Messi and the Inter Miami stars.

They don’t get distracted at all,” Bradley told Bolavip during a media session on Thursday. “We have a really good group. Training has been excellent all week. Like we have all season long, we continue to talk about the idea that we play one game at a time. You play the team that’s in front of you, and you get ready, you do everything you can all week to prepare and to be ready, when that whistle blows, to spill your heart and soul into that game and that 90 minutes. And when that’s done, then we get ready to do it again“.

Nu Stadium prepares for second round

After a somewhat bittersweet debut following the 2-2 draw against Austin FC, Nu Stadium is preparing to host the second match since its inauguration and hopes for the first victory of this new era.

Kickoff time and where to watch

Inter Miami vs NY Red Bulls will get underway at Nu Stadium at 7:30 PM (ET).

Apple TV will be the only option to watch Inter Miami vs NY Red Bulls in the USA.

Inter Miami and NY Red Bulls clash at Nu Stadium

Welcome to our live blog of the MLS. Inter Miami host NY Red Bulls at Nu Stadium, looking for their first win in their new home!

Stay with us for all the action and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!

Gianni Taina
Gianni Taina
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