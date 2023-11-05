Mikel Arteta and Arsenal suffered their first defeat of the season after a 1-0 loss to Newcastle. The goal, scored by Anthony Gordon in the 64th minute, was surrounded by a lot of controversy as it was preceded by a push from Joelinton on Gunners defender Gabriel.

At that moment, VAR began a lengthy review to determine if there was a foul and also to confirm if the ball had not gone out of play in the preceding sequence. Undoubtedly, this was the key moment of the match.

In the end, despite what looked like clear foul by the Newcastle player, VAR concluded that the goal was valid. Therefore, at the end of the match, Arsenal’s coach, Mikel Arteta, delivered a strong message against the Premier League.

“It’s a disgrace. It’s embarrassing. That’s how I feel and that’s how everybody feels in that room. You cannot imagine the amount of messages we’ve got saying this cannot continue. It’s embarrassing. I’m sorry, embarrassing.”

Mikel Arteta had enough of VAR and Premier League referees

For Mikel Arteta, decisions like these can completely alter the course of a season. Now, Arsenal have lost their unbeaten record and are currently behind Tottenham and Manchester City in the standings.

“I feel sick. That’s how I feel. I feel sick to be part of this. It is not good enough and we cannot accept that. It’s not a goal. For many reasons, it’s not a goal. For more than one reason it’s not a goal. It’s too much at stake. We put so much effort. It’s so difficult to compete at this level and it’s an absolute disgrace. I feel embarrassed.”

Arteta, who has spent many years in England after serving as an assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, stated that with these episodes, the Premier League cannot be considered the best in the world.

“I’ve been more than 20 years in this country, and this is nowhere near the level to describe this as the best league in the world. I am sorry. I have to be the one coming now here to try to defend the club and please ask for help because it is an absolute disgrace this goal is allowed.”

Arsenal support Mikel Arteta’s claims against VAR and the Premier League

This Sunday, following Mikel Arteta’s comments, Arsenal issued a surprising official statement supporting their coach and demanding answers from the Premier League.

“Arsenal Football Club wholeheartedly supports Mikel Arteta’s post-match comments after yet more unacceptable refereeing and VAR errors on Saturday evening. We’d also like to acknowledge the huge effort and performance from our players and traveling supporters at St James’ Park.”

Arsenal’s complaint was very strong against the referees, asking that their quality meets the standards of the best league in the world. They even expressed their willingness to assist in this effort.

“The Premier League is the best league in the world with the best players, coaches and supporters, all of whom deserve better. PGMOL urgently needs to address the standard of officiating and focus on action which moves us all on from retrospective analysis, attempted explanations and apologies. We support the ongoing efforts of Chief Refereeing Officer, Howard Webb and would welcome working together to achieve the world-class officiating standards our league demands.”