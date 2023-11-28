Milan and Borussia Dortmund are vying for a spot in the knockout stages of the 2023-2024 Champions League, and today’s clash at San Siro could be a decisive one. Milan currently sits in third place in the group with five points, while Dortmund leads the way with seven points. A victory for either side would significantly boost their chances of advancing to the next round.
Milan need to win another game if they want to play in the knockout stage, they recently won against PSG in what was a big upset against a big favorite by 2-1 at home. So far Milan’s offense is weak with only two goals scored in 4 games played and 4 goals allowed.
Borussia Dortmund were lethal in the last two games where they won a doubleheader against Newcastle on the road and at home by 1-0 and 2-0 respectively. If the Germans win another game that would give them almost certain access to the knockout stage.
Milan vs Borussia Dortmund: Kick-Off Time
Milan and Borussia Dortmund play for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, November 28 at San Siro. Milan, have struggled to replicate their domestic form in Europe. They have managed just one win in their four Champions League matches so far, drawing two and losing one. The Rossoneri will be eager to rediscover their winning touch on home soil and get their European campaign back on track.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM November 29
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM November 29
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM November 29
Indonesia: 4:00 AM November 29
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM November 29
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM November 29
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM November 29
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM November 29
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM November 29
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 9:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM November 29
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM
Milan vs Borussia Dortmund: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN3
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 3
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 5, Proximus Pickx
Brazil: Space Brazil, HBO Max
Canada: DAZN Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4, TOD
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 3, Free
Germany: Amazon Prime Video
Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
Indonesia: SCTV, Vidio
Ireland: TNT Sports 3, discovery+, LiveScore App, discovery+ App
Israel: 5Plus
Italy: Sky Sport 252, Canale 5, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Uno, Mediaset Infinity, NOW TV
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max
Morocco: beIN Sports HD 4, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria
Norway: TV2 Sport, TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 3
Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal, DAZN Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 4
Serbia: Arena 2 Premium
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Variety, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 3, Movistar+
Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Fotball
Switzerland: Blue Sport 2 Live, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 4, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 3
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Galavision, ViX, Univision NOW