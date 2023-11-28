Milan vs Borussia Dortmund: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country today

Milan and Borussia Dortmund are vying for a spot in the knockout stages of the 2023-2024 Champions League, and today’s clash at San Siro could be a decisive one. Milan currently sits in third place in the group with five points, while Dortmund leads the way with seven points. A victory for either side would significantly boost their chances of advancing to the next round.

[Watch Milan vs Borussia Dortmund online free in the US on Fubo]

Milan need to win another game if they want to play in the knockout stage, they recently won against PSG in what was a big upset against a big favorite by 2-1 at home. So far Milan’s offense is weak with only two goals scored in 4 games played and 4 goals allowed.

Borussia Dortmund were lethal in the last two games where they won a doubleheader against Newcastle on the road and at home by 1-0 and 2-0 respectively. If the Germans win another game that would give them almost certain access to the knockout stage.

Milan vs Borussia Dortmund: Kick-Off Time

Milan and Borussia Dortmund play for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, November 28 at San Siro. Milan, have struggled to replicate their domestic form in Europe. They have managed just one win in their four Champions League matches so far, drawing two and losing one. The Rossoneri will be eager to rediscover their winning touch on home soil and get their European campaign back on track.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM November 29

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM November 29

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM November 29

Indonesia: 4:00 AM November 29

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM November 29

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM November 29

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM November 29

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM November 29

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM November 29

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM November 29

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM

Milan vs Borussia Dortmund: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN3

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 3

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 5, Proximus Pickx

Brazil: Space Brazil, HBO Max

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4, TOD

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 3, Free

Germany: Amazon Prime Video

Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

Indonesia: SCTV, Vidio

Ireland: TNT Sports 3, discovery+, LiveScore App, discovery+ App

Israel: 5Plus

Italy: Sky Sport 252, Canale 5, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Uno, Mediaset Infinity, NOW TV

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 4, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

Norway: TV2 Sport, TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 3

Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal, DAZN Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 4

Serbia: Arena 2 Premium

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Variety, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 3, Movistar+

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Fotball

Switzerland: Blue Sport 2 Live, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 4, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 3

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Galavision, ViX, Univision NOW