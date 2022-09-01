The historic Derby della Madonnina returns for a spectacular clash between the reigning champion Milan and its archrival Inter. These are the likely lineups for one of the most anticipated matches in 2022-2023 Serie A.

Milan and Inter will clash in a new episode from one of Italy’s greatest rivalries. The famous Derby della Madonnina, the historic duel in the city of Milan, will be held at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium (San Siro) as part of Matchday 5 of the 2022-2023 Serie A. If you live in the US, you can watch this game live on Paramount+.

The reigning champions, Milan, have started the season with two victories and two draws. Stefano Pioli’s team is trying to defend its first title in 11 years after a brilliant 2021-2022 campaign. The Rossoneri are trailing Roma (the Serie A leader) by only two points.

Meanwhile, Inter is trying to add as many points as possible before the beginning of the Champions League in a brutal group with Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Viktoria Plzen. Simone Inzaghi’s squad has 9 points in 4 matches and are looking for a must win in 2022-2023 Serie A.

Milan’s probable lineup

Milan’s lineup has suffered a lot of changes in the last weeks with the different rotations established by Stefano Pioli. Junior Messias had been a constant in the starting lineup, but, that changed in the last game against Sassuolo.

Milan’s lineup against Inter: Mike Maignan; Theo Hernandez, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Alessandro Florenzi; Ismael Bennacer, Tommaso Pobega, Rafael Leao, Brahim Diaz; Alexis Saelemaekers and Olivier Giroud.

Inter’s probable lineup

The most important decision for Simone Inzaghi will be Edin Dzeko's partner on offense. Against Cremonese, Joaquin Correa got the call, but Lautaro Martinez answered with a goal coming from the bench.

Inter’s lineup against Milan: Samir Handanovic; Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Federico Dimarco; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Matteo Darmian; Edin Dzeko and Joaquin Correa.