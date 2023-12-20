Lionel Messi has changed the US soccer landscape in 2023. But if Major League Soccer has seen the benefits of having the Argentine superstar, let alone Inter Miami. Apart from getting better results, the South Florida team has seen a massive change off the field.

According to journalist and Apple TV broadcaster Bruno Vain, Inter Miami have already ammassed an impressive $120 million in the wake of Messi’s arrival. In addition, all season tickets for the Herons’ home games at DRV PNK Stadium in 2024 are reportedly sold out.

“This season, Inter Miami received $120 million in total, more than double than the last year. For the upcoming season, the club has already sold out all season tickets, even though prices have doubled. They range from $845 for the cheapest subscription to $45,000 for the season in a luxury suite,” Vain said in an Instagram video.

Messi’s impact both on and off the field

Messi’s presence in Miami has revolutionized the league, making ticket prices go through the roof as the demand to attend Inter Miami games soared. In fact, whenever he was ruled out, ticket prices for those matches plummeted.

The 8x Ballon d’Or winner also led to a significant increase in MLS Season Pass on Apple TV subscribers, especially in his first appearances for the Herons in the Leagues Cup – where he scored 10 goals in just 7 games to help the club win its first ever title.

But his mere decision to play in MLS immediately increased Inter Miami’s popularity, as the club saw how its social media following rose after Leo confirmed he would join David Beckham’s team.

“From the 180,000 followers that Inter Miami had on Instagram before the talk about Messi began, to over 15 million. Which is more than any team in the NHL (National Hockey League), NFL (National Football League), MLB (Major League Baseball), and the entire NBA (National Basketball Association), except for three franchises,” Vain added.

Messi has also helped Inter Miami recruit other big-name players, with former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba following in his footsteps. This offseason, the club is expected to land Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez.