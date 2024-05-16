NYCFC won on the road against the Philadelphia Union, but the star of the night was a crazy raccoon that was on the field for four minutes!

In a huge road win for NYCFC, which has now positioned the Pigeons to fourth in the MLS East standings, and with the Philadelphia Union dropping to ninth, a raccoon stole the spotlight.

The match eventually ended 2-1 in favor of the New York side, with goals by Alonso Martinez and Hannes Wolf for NYCFC and Argentine Julian Carranza for the Union.

In the 20th minute of the first half, a wild raccoon found its way onto the field and began running around, escaping capture for about four minutes.

Raccoon runs amuck in Philadelphia

The raccoon was able to evade the Union staff, running from the goal area all the way near midfield. Eventually, through the use of a trash can, the animal was captured.

Removing the raccoon from the field took a lot of effort, as the staff needed to use another trash can and some board material to eventually secure the animal.