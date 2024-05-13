In what would be one of the biggest blockbuster signings in world soccer, Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne, 32, is set for a major move to Major League Soccer expansion side San Diego FC.
Kevin De Bruyne has a contract with Man City until June of 2025, but according to HITC, San Diego FCis willing to begin talks with the Belgian international to have him suit up for the club in 2025.
Kevin De Bruyne has played nine seasons with Manchester City and has won 15 championships with the club and scored 102 goals in 379 games. This season, due to injuries and form, he was only reduced to 23 games and scored 6 goals.
San Diego FC is set to enter MLS in 2025 as the league’s 30th and potentially final division 1 side. Owned by Egyptian-British billionaire Mohamed Mansour, the club is thinking big as they are also chasing after Hirving Lozano to accommodate the large Mexican demographic in the area.
San Diego FC is MLS’ most expensive franchise ever, having entered the league at half a billion dollars. De Bruyne is reported to no longer be happy living in England, but with a mega deal on the horizon, will most likely see out his contract with City before moving to MLS.
