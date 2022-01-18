According to reports, Atletico Madrid's forward Luis Suarez would be the next target of David Beckham's Inter Miami. Here, check out how the MLS club could sign the Uruguayan.

After Inter Miami’s poor finish last season under Phil Neville’s lead, it seems like the club is looking to make a big transfer over the summer for Atletico Madrid’s Luis Suarez, who also happens to run out of contract in June, per reports from The Sun.

Suarez has expressed in several interviews that he is interested in playing in the MLS. Speaking to Club Del Deportista magazine last year, Suarez said he “would like to play in the United States, but you never know." In another interview with ESPN, he mentioned he wouldn’t return to South America to play, but the United States would be a “very good” option.

While Suarez is 34, with no renewal with Atletico Madrid in sight, he might consider joining his friend’s project and play in a league he likes. However, the club still has to make space for the Uruguayan. Here, check out Inter Miami’s plan to sign Suarez.

David Beckham’s plan to get Luis Suarez for Inter Miami

As the club is restricted by $2,271,250 salary cap sanctions spread over 2022 and 2023, they have to make space to use their unaffected Designated Player spots. The rule, also known as the Beckham rule, permits every club to have three players with lucrative salaries outside of the team's modest budgets.

Of course, in order to do that, David Beckham’s club needs to let some players go. Mexican international Rodolfo Pizarro returned to Liga MX club Monterrey on loan and, according to The Sun, 34-year-old Blaise Matuidi has been released from his contract. However, per talkSport, the club is still in talks with the France international.

Matuidi’s departure has freed up enough space for a big name to join the club, who ended up in the 11th place in the Eastern Conference last season. With Beckham’s project still under construction, it’s unclear if Suarez would join right now, as he still competing at the highest level.