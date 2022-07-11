The Major League Soccer does not rest as for blockbuster moves for the 2022 season, which is entering its most thrilling part. Now, it is D.C. United the team that will give huge news to all his fandom as Wayne Rooney, English legend, is set to return to the team that gave him an opportunity at the United States.

The 2022 Major League Soccer season has not ended and there are already some moves for the next campaign that are close to be announced. With a terrible semester, D.C. United is already thinking in what should be their next move and it seems that they are relying on an old acquaintance to help them emerge from the ashes: Wayne Rooney.

The English forward played for D.C. United for almost two years when he left Europe to seek for an adventure at the United States. He instantly became a legend, with spectacular perfomances in spite of his age that every fan was very pleased with. But with his departure, the team lost the path and they have not been able to recover.

Now, in the 2022 MLS season, D.C. United is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with only 17 units, 16 points away from the leaders New York RB. It is unlikely that they enter the Playoffs, but now they are thinking to include Wayne Rooney again to find the right way with the club's living legend.

Why is Wayne Rooney returning to D.C. United?

Sources told ESPN that D.C United is close to sign Wayne Rooney as their new manager. The English forward retired from soccer in 2021 with Derby County, team where he started his career as coach. Hernan Losada was fired back in April, so now the former Manchester United's player is going to try his luck by training the Black-and-Red for the end of the season.