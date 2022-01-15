The MLS could be near to losing one more player because of Liga MX: the pointed one is DC United winger Paul Arriola that has been linked to come back to the Mexican League to join one of its best squads: Club America.

The Transfer Window brings happiness but also deceptions. For example, in 2022 the MLS will enjoy t with the massive talent of Italian star Lorenzo Insigne, but, will also miss some players that have moved to other Leagues. One of the latter ones could be DC United winger Paul Arriola who may be close to coming back to Mexico with one of the Liga MX's top clubs: America.

According to TUDN and several media in Mexico, las Aguilas have a strong interest to join Arriola in their squad. Even the California native has already accepted there is a strong desire from America to take him back to Liga MX: "Yes there is interest from America. I do not know if it's a rumor or if it is real. I can not reveal too much about it, but it is true: the interest is there", stated in an interview with Michele Giannone.

Paul Arriola has made his professional debut in 2013 precisely at Liga MX. Xolos Tijuana was his first club, in which he has played 81 games. In August 2017, Arriola was transferred to DC United and became an MLS Designated Player. So far, he has 91 appearances (including Regular Season and Playoffs), 20 goals, and 16 assists. It is fair to say that due to several injuries, he was not able to become a regular starter.

Other players that Liga MX has taken away from MLS in the current Transfer Window

Paul Arriola could become the fourth loss that MLS has because of Liga MX since the end of the 2021 season. In the past years, it has become a more frequent practice to witness this kind of interchange between the US and the Mexican Soccer leagues.

Ventura Alvarado. He was born in Phoenix, Arizona, however, he started his career in Mexico with Club America. Before joining Inter Miami in 2021, Alvarado has worn Necaxa, Santos, and Atletico San Luis shirts. At the MLS, he made just one appearance: against FC Cincinnati. In January 2022 he moved back to Liga MX, right to FC Juarez.

Oswaldo Alanis. The southpaw defender was a regular starter with Matias Almeyda's San Jose Earthquakes since he has arrived at MLS in 2020. However, Alanis' transfer has never been fully owned by the Quakes, so after his loan has ended in 2021, he returned to Liga MX. His new team for the 2022 season is Mazatlan FC.

Jonathan dos Santos. The MLS tale of Dos Santos' dynasty has come to an end after Jona ended his contract and did not renew it. LA Galaxy enjoyed the FC Barcelona-raised midfielder for 5 seasons (105 games played, 7 goals scored, and 12 assists given) until he has decided to try luck at Liga MX with Club America. Is Paul Arriola following Jonathan's path?

Rodolfo Pizarro. Inter Miami has signed the Joker in 2020 as one of its designated players. Pizarro has one of the highest-paid in MLS, just below World-Class players such as Carlos Vela, Chicharito, and Gonzalo Higuain. Unfortunately, the Mexican player could never fulfill the expectations over him and has decided to go back, in a loan, to Rayados de Monterrey in 2022.