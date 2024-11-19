Daniel Jones has been replaced as the starting quarterback of the New York Giants, who have signed Tua Tagovailoa's former backup to take his place.

An era has ended for the New York Giants. After years of struggles, the NFC East club has decided to move on from Daniel Jones, benching him for the rest of the year and signing a new quarterback to replace him.

The Giants may have made one of the worst decisions in recent NFL history last year. The team chose to give Daniel Jones a lucrative contract extension instead of prioritizing Saquon Barkley, a move that has proven very costly for the organization.

While Jones missed his first season under this new contract due to a torn ACL, his second one has been far from ideal. The former Duke player has already lost his job as the starter, with the Giants having had enough of his repeated mistakes.

Giants sign a new quarterback to replace Daniel Jones

The 2024 NFL season already seems over for the Giants. With a disappointing 2-8 record, the NFC East team holds the worst record in the conference, and a playoff berth seems like an impossible dream.

There were high expectations for the Giants heading into the season. With Daniel Jones fully recovered from his torn ACL, many anticipated at least a respectable campaign, but that has not been the case.

After their Week 10 loss to the Panthers, the team decided to bench Daniel Jones. Many believe he has played his last snap for the Giants, and the club has brought in a new quarterback to replace him.

New York will now use Tommy DeVito as their starter , with Drew Lock serving as backup. Daniel Jones is listed as QB3 , but even if DeVito and Lock become unavailable , Jones is unlikely to play due to financial considerations.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 06: Tim Boyle #14 of the Miami Dolphins warms up prior to a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

To avoid triggering Jones’ $23 million injury clause, the Giants have signed Tim Boyle. If DeVito and Lock cannot play, Boyle is expected to be promoted to QB1 instead of Jones, saving the team from having to pay the significant clause.

Who is Tim Boyle?

Tim Boyle began his NFL career in 2019 with the Green Bay Packers. Primarily a backup, he has had stints with the Lions, Bears, Jets, and most recently, the Dolphins.

Boyle saw limited action with the Dolphins this year, stepping in briefly after Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion. While he may not see significant playing time in New York, an emergency situation with DeVito and Lock could propel him to the starting role.

