Lionel Messi is having a spectacular start in the 2024 MLS season with Inter Miami. The Argentine legend has kept his team undefeated in the first three matches of the calendar and is also the leading scorer of the tournament.

After winning his first trophy in the 2023 Leagues Cup, Messi’s goal is to continue accumulating titles for his new club. Therefore, in addition to the MLS Cup, the primary objective at the moment is the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Last Thursday, Inter Miami secured a 2-2 draw on the road facing Nashville SC in the first leg of the regional tournament’s Round of 16. Given this scenario, there were many rumors about Lionel Messi’s status for this Sunday’s league match against CF Montreal.

Why is Lionel Messi not playing for Inter Miami vs CF Montreal?

Lionel Messi will not play against for Inter Miami against CF Montreal due to fatigue caused by the limited rest days between recent matches. Therefore, with an eye on the upcoming second leg match against Nashville SC next Wednesday, coach Gerardo Martino prefers to give him some rest.

Messi won’t even be on the bench for the game against the Canadian team. The MLS season is still in its early stages, so the priority is definitely to advance to the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals.

If Inter Miami eliminate Nashville SC, their next rival would be the winner of FC Cincinnati and Monterrrey in the quarterfinals. Furthermore, the biggest prize of that tournament is a ticket to the FIFA Club World Cup. A lot at stake.