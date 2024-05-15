Lionel Messi is the best player of the 2024 MLS season. However, Inter Miami won't have Leo available against Orlando City.

MLS: Why is Lionel Messi not playing today for Inter Miami against Orlando City?

Lionel Messi is having a great 2024 MLS season with Inter Miami. So far, Leo has 10 goals and 12 assists in nine matches to be a top candidate for Most Valuable Player.

After being eliminated from the Concacaf Champions Cup against Monterrey, The Herons seemed to be in huge trouble, but, Messi led a remarkable turnaround.

Inter Miami have five consecutive victories over Sporting Kansas City, Nashville SC, New England Revolution, New York RB and CF Montreal. As a consequence, they’re first place in the Eastern Conference.

Lionel Messi won’t play against Orlando City (Getty Images)

Why is Lionel Messi not playing for Inter Miami vs Orlando City?

Lionel Messi will not play for Inter Miami against Orlando City as a precaution by head coach Gerard Martino. Leo was the victim of a brutal foul on his left knee in the game with CF Montreal and they don’t want to take any risks.

Furthermore, Messi won’t even be in the bench as part of the substitutes. There’s a lot of uncertainty regarding his status for next Saturday’s game facing DC United.

Although Lionel Messi is absolutely focused on delivering the MLS Cup for Inter Miami, it’s also important to remember that the 2024 Copa America with Argentina is a priority for him. That tournament starts on June 20th in the United States.