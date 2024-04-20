Lionel Messi is having another spectacular season with Inter Miami in the MLS. However, the legend's status for the match against Nashville SC was uncertain.

Lionel Messi is having a great 2024 MLS season with Inter Miami scoring five goals and delivering five assists. However, due to injuries, the Argentine legend already missed four games.

Although The Herons remain in first place of the Eastern Conference, they suffered a massive blow in the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals after being eliminated by Monterrey of Liga MX.

Then, last weekend, Inter Miami got a huge win on the road over Sporting Kansas City with another epic night from Messi at Arrowhead Stadium. Nevertheless, considering his muscular problems, no one knew for sure his status for Saturday’s league match against Nashville SC.

Will Lionel Messi play for Inter Miami vs Nashville SC?

Lionel Messi is available to play for Inter Miami against Nashville SC. According to coach Gerardo Martino, the star feels much better after a full week of rest and there’s no minutes restriction for the game at Chase Stadium.

“Now, there’s nothing special about Messi. We will be playing weekend matches week after week. We only have one midweek match against Orlando recently, but we will evaluate when those moments arrive. There’s no need to devise a special plan because he’s feeling good and working well day by day.”

After today’s match against Nashville SC in the MLS, Inter Miami will face New England Revolution (April 27th), New York Red Bulls (May 4th) Montreal (May 11th) and Orlando City (May 15th).