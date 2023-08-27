In recent days, several reports have informed that there’s interest coming from Saudi Arabia to acquire Mohamed Salah. Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool’s coach, has now reacted to those rumors, giving a blunt response to the information about the winger.

In 2017, Liverpool made a significant move by offering $45 million to AS Roma for the acquisition of Mo Salah. This marked the return of the Egyptian winger to the Premier League, where he had previously faced challenges during his time at Chelsea.

However, Salah’s arrival brought a lot of possitive changes to Liverpool. He has been a key piece for the team, winning seven titles with the Reds, including a Champions League and a Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s addresses Mo Salah’s rumors about joining Al Ittihad

The Saudi Pro League has been acquiring several elite players in recent months since Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival. Numerous clubs have bolstered their rosters, and Al Ittihad wants to further improve theirs.

According to rumors, Al Ittihad has asked Liverpool about Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian is under contract until 2025, but the Saudi squad is willing to offer over $100 million for the winger.

However, Klopp is not interested in parting ways with Salah. When asked by a Sky Sports reporter, “The Mo Salah to Al Ittihad story hasn’t quite gone away, has it?” the coach replied, “For me, it has.”

Sky Sports reported that Al Ittihad is willing to offer Salah a 3-year, $300 million deal to join their cause. While the Egyptian has stated his commitment to Liverpool, these lucrative contracts have enticed many top players to move to Saudi Arabia in recent times.