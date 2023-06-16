PSG is scrambling, in a summer that has seen them lose Lionel Messi and could also lose Neymar, Kylian Mbappé has committed his future to PSG for one more season. With issues surrounding the coach as well the PSG brass continues to push forward in search of answers.

One of the biggest questions going into next season is who will replace Lionel Messi? According to reports from France that answer lies in Liverpool, and it could be Mohamed Salah.

Mohamed Salah has a contract until June of 2025 with The Reds, he also is coming from a 30-goal season with Liverpool who had a down year. Salah would command a big transfer as he has shown little signs of slowing down and is still a central piece of Liverpool’s project.

Mohamed Salah’s agent pours cold water on PSG talks

Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, took to Twitter to brush off PSG’s advances, “(Salah) did not [meet him]. That’s the short story,” “Him” is PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who reportedly had spoken to the striker.

Salah’s agent was even harsher in January when the rumor of a move to PSG presented itself, “There isn’t enough shaming of people/outlets who confidently report on stories with ‘hard facts’ which then turn out to be garbage and just random stabs in the dark.”